Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign due to health reasons, reports local media

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is most likely to resign from his position owing to prolonged illness he has been facing. According to Reuters, the 65-years old Shinzo Abe wants to avoid any problems caused to the government because of worsening of his chronic health condition. It is to note that with his increased visits to hospitals, it has been speculated by many if Abe will be able to continue with his term. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold a press conference on Friday where he will most probably discuss the growing concerns regarding his health along with new guidelines for the management of Coronavirus pandemic.

