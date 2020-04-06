Japan PM Shinzo Abe proposes state of emergency over coronavirus

"We hope to declare a state of emergency as early as tomorrow after listening to the opinions of the advisory panel," Abe told reporters.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the government plans to declare a state of emergency and proposed a stimulus package worth $1 trillion as new coronavirus infections spike in Tokyo and elsewhere.
“We hope to declare a state of emergency as early as tomorrow after listening to the opinions of the advisory panel,” Abe told reporters. He added the government would roll out a stimulus package worth around 108 trillion yen to cushion the damage to the world’s third-biggest economy.
