Japan giving handsome incentives to people leaving Tokyo! Here’s what’s the scheme and how much they are offering

Japan’s government is offering a cash incentive of up to 1 million yen to families that relocate to areas outside of Tokyo. It noted that the country’s population has started to decline in other areas other than Tokyo.

The government’s new incentive fee for relocating to other regions outside of Tokyo will be around $7,500, which is a huge increase from the previous fee of about $2,160.

Due to the declining population rate in Japan, the government has decided to offer an incentive to encourage people to relocate to other regions outside Tokyo. Some of the factors that have contributed to the decline in population include the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing number of people moving to cities for job opportunities making only the elderly population stay in towns and villages.

This financial support is available to people residing in the 23 core ward areas of Tokyo, as well as areas in the metropolitan area, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba prefectures.

According to Japan’s Kyodo agency, the government will only pay the money to families who relocate to other regions outside of the Tokyo metropolitan area. But, it noted that those who live in mountainous regions in the city they may be eligible for the fee.

However, there’s a catch. The families must live in the new area for at least five years and one member must be employed in the service sector or start a business there in order to be eligible for financial support. Those who relocate to big cities before the five-year period ends must return the money.

If a family relocates to another area and meets one of the three criteria, it can receive up to 3 million yen. They can also start a business within their new home or continue working at their old job in a remote setting. After taking into account all the factors and criteria that they qualify for, the family may receive up to 5 million Yen. While the government will pay half the amount, the local municipality where the family shifted will have to pay the other half.

The number of people taking advantage of the program has remained relatively low but has gone up in number each year since it was launched three years ago. The government has also been promoting rural areas as ideal places to live.