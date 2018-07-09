​​​
  3. Japan floods: PM Shinzo Abe cancels overseas trip after torrential rains kill over 100

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel an overseas trip from Wednesday that would have taken him to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, after torrential rains killed more than 100 people in western Japan, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

By: | Tokyo | Published: July 9, 2018 12:20 PM
Separately, ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters after meeting Abe on Monday that cancelling the trip was "unavoidable" in view of the disaster, which inundated large swaths of western Japan, Kyodo news agency said.

