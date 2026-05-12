JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon warned that markets may be getting ahead of themselves as investors bet on easing geopolitical tensions and continued economic resilience, even as inflation and global conflicts remain major risks.

He said there is “a little too much exuberance” in markets and cautioned that optimism may not be fully justified on the Bloomberg podcast in Paris.

Dimon said investors appear to be focusing on hopes of stability in the Middle East while overlooking broader risks linked to inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions between the United States and China. According to him, markets are assuming many of these issues will eventually resolve smoothly, but he remains skeptical about that outcome.

Inflation concerns

Dimon said corporate America continues to benefit from strong profits, government spending and deregulation, but warned that some of these growth drivers could also add to inflationary pressures.

He noted that large-scale fiscal stimulus and spending measures are helping support earnings and economic activity, also keeping consumer demand elevated. At the same time, he suggested that current market valuations and low credit spreads indicate investors may be underpricing risks. “The market is kind of exuberant and it may not be completely justified,” Dimon said on the Bloomberg podcasts.

Middle East tensions are becoming more serious

Dimon described the Middle East conflict as a growing concern for global markets, especially because of its potential impact on oil prices and supply chains. “It’s a big deal. And every day it gets a little bit worse,” he said on the Bloomberg podcasts. However, he noted that the global energy market has so far avoided a severe shock partly because China’s oil demand has fallen while the United States has increased exports, helping offset supply disruptions. Even so, Dimon warned that inventories are declining and risks are building steadily. He said the possibility of a larger crisis cannot be ruled out if tensions continue escalating.

US consumers remain resilient

Dimon said higher-income Americans are still spending comfortably as wages, employment and home prices remain strong. Travel and discretionary spending also continue to hold up well.

At the same time, he said lower-income households are under greater strain from rising costs, although widespread job losses and excessive debt have not yet emerged as major problems. According to Dimon, employment remains the key factor supporting consumer spending and broader economic stability in the US.

AI will transform industries

Dimon said artificial intelligence has the potential to dramatically improve productivity, healthcare and business operations, adding that the technology could eventually reduce workloads and help create medical breakthroughs. But he also warned that AI significantly increases cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities across industries. “Cyber is your biggest risk made worse by AI,” Dimon said in the Bloomberg podcasts.

He said banks are already working together to strengthen cyber defences, patch vulnerabilities and secure open-source systems against misuse by bad actors. Dimon added that governments and businesses also need clearer plans for worker reskilling as AI changes employment patterns.

Europe needs stronger alliances and economic reforms

Dimon also called for deeper cooperation between Europe and the UK, stronger NATO alliances and reforms aimed at boosting economic competitiveness. He said Europe should reduce dependence on geopolitical rivals for critical sectors such as rare earths, semiconductors and energy infrastructure, arguing that Western economies became too reliant on potential adversaries over the years.