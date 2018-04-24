Jackpot! Indian businessman wins USD 1 million in Dubai-Duty Free draw

​​​
An Indian businessman today won USD 1 million in a Duty-Free draw at Dubai International Airport. Prabin Thomas, who hails from Kerala businessman and runs a networking business that sells IT products, won the prize.

Dubai | Published: April 24, 2018
An Indian businessman today won USD 1 million in a Duty-Free draw at Dubai International Airport. Prabin Thomas, who hails from Kerala businessman and runs a networking business that sells IT products, won the prize with ticket number 0471, Khaleej Times reported. Though a regular buyer of local lottery tickets in India, Thomas has never won anything before, until he decided to try his luck with the Millennium Millionaire promotion and purchased his first ticket online. “I will expand my networking business and probably start a small software company,” he said after winning the prize. Another Indian based in Dubai won a motorbike in the same draw.

