It’s a boy! Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome their third child

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton today welcomed a new prince, the fifth-in-line to Britain’s throne. (Photo: Twitter/ @KensingtonRoyal)

It’s a boy! Prince William and wife Kate Middleton today welcomed a new prince, the fifth-in-line to Britain’s throne, as the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth at a central London hospital. The new prince was born at 1101 hrs local time at St Mary’s Hospital, Kensington Palace said in a statement. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have left the hospital after the arrival of their third child. Prince William and Catherine came out of the hospital briefly to greet the crowds with their new son.

They then returned inside to collect their newborn son’s car seat before driving away towards Kensington Palace. Earlier Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited their younger brother at the Lindo Wing. William, the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge, was present at the birth of his boy, who weighs 3.82 kg. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement said.

A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. The practice of posting a bulletin outside the Palace announcing a royal birth has gone on for at least as long as Buckingham Palace has been the Sovereign’s official residence – since 1837. A large Union Flag has been raised over Buckingham Palace and a State Standard over Windsor Castle to mark the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.

The new baby is fifth-in-line to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, brother Prince George, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte, 2. The name of the new prince has not yet been announced. Favourites at the bookmakers include Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James and Philip, the BBC reported. Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her “warmest congratulations” to William and Catherine. She said: “I wish them great happiness for the future.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also tweeted his “warmest congratulations” on behalf of Londoners. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby, a brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” The Archbishop of Canterbury said. “May God bless them and all of their children with love, happiness and health.” Champagne corks were popped and cheers rang out outside the Lindo Wing as the birth of the new Prince of Cambridge was announced at just after 1pm, the report said.

Earlier, the 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was today admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, where both her previous pregnancies – George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015 were also born. Senior royal doctors, consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, oversaw the birth. The new child will push uncle Prince Harry one place down the line of succession to sixth. He will be the sixth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday.

A change in the law after William and Kate were married in April 2011 gave female heirs the same rights of accession to the throne in the UK as men.