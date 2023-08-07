Italy’s heroic rescue efforts save dozens of migrants in treacherous seas; some clinging to rocks, plucked to safety by helicopters

On a treacherous weekend in the Mediterranean, Italy witnessed the harrowing rescue of dozens of migrants who faced perilous conditions while attempting to reach European shores. The tragedy unfolded as three boats, operated by smugglers from northern Africa, foundered in rough waters, leaving survivors stranded on a rocky reef off the tiny Lampedusa island. The dramatic rescue operation involved helicopters battling strong winds to save the migrants, including a child and two pregnant women, who clung desperately to the jagged rocks for nearly two days.

The Mediterranean route has long been a perilous passage for migrants seeking asylum or better opportunities in European countries. Smugglers often use unseaworthy vessels, putting the lives of these desperate individuals at grave risk. The survivors recounted that around 30 fellow migrants were missing from the capsized boats.

Challenging rescue operations

The rescue operation, led by the Italian coast guard and supported by an Alpine assistance group and firefighters, proved challenging due to the rough sea conditions. The two-night ordeal of 34 migrants stranded on the reef culminated in their successful rescue, with helicopters lowering experts to retrieve the survivors one by one. Some migrants, wearing nothing but shorts and flip-flops, clung tightly to their rescuers as they were lifted into the hovering helicopters.

The rescued migrants, including two pregnant women and a child, were immediately examined by medical personnel. They were found to be dehydrated, cold, and psychologically distressed from their traumatic experience. The helicopter operation became necessary when the coast guard determined that rescue boats could not safely approach the precarious reef.

Two migrants died, bodies recovered

In a previous effort, Italian helicopters had delivered essential supplies such as food, water, and thermal blankets to the stranded migrants. Nonetheless, the loss of life continued, with the Coast Guard recovering the bodies of a child and a woman from the sea following a capsizing incident.

According to the United Nations migration agency IOM, the death toll for 2023 from migrants attempting the Mediterranean crossing had reached 1,814. Most of the migrants making the journey hailed from countries like Senegal, Gambia, Cameroon, and the Ivory Coast. The surge in arrivals overwhelmed Lampedusa’s temporary residence, which was accommodating 2,450 migrants despite its capacity of only 400.

