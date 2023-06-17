scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Italy inflation: Cooking pizza gets costlier as olive oil price jumps

The cost of buying a prepared pizza rose only 7.7% year-on-year, increasing the appeal of going out to eat.

Written by Bloomberg
Italy,Food,Naples,Government,Rome,Markets,Energy,Europe,Futures Markets,economics,markets
The cost of pasta also rose again in May, according to Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) data. (Representational Image)

The cost of making a classic Pizza Margherita rose more than twice as fast as overall inflation in Italy last month, driven by the surging price of olive oil and mozzarella cheese.

The total amount spent on ingredients and energy to cook the quintessential Naples dish rose 18.4% in May from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Istat and Economy Ministry data.

Also Read

The monthly gauge continues to far outstrip the overall inflation rate, which stood at 8% last month. Still, the pace of price increases eased from April and compares with a November peak of more than 30%.

Also Read

The cost of buying a prepared pizza rose only 7.7% year-on-year, increasing the appeal of going out to eat.

Bloomberg’s Pizza index crunches data on flour, tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil and the electricity consumption needed to power an oven. The biggest month-on-month increase was for tomatoes, which were 7.5% more expensive than in April. Energy was the only item that fell, down 1.4%.

Flour rose 9.4% Y/y and 0.3% M/m

Mozzarella rose 22.1% Y/y and 0.3% M/m

Tomatoes rose 18.2% Y/y and 7.5% M/m

Also Read

Olive oil rose 24.6% Y/y and 1.0% M/m

Electricity rose 13.5% Y/y but fell 1.4% M/m

The cost of pasta also rose again in May, according to Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) data. Consumer advocate group Assoutenti has called for a national pasta boycott from June 22 after the government in Rome decided not to act to counter higher prices at a meeting last month.

More Stories on
inflation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-06-2023 at 17:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS