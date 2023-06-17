The cost of making a classic Pizza Margherita rose more than twice as fast as overall inflation in Italy last month, driven by the surging price of olive oil and mozzarella cheese.

The total amount spent on ingredients and energy to cook the quintessential Naples dish rose 18.4% in May from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Istat and Economy Ministry data.

Also Read US imposes visa restrictions for some Ugandans following adoption of anti-gay law

The monthly gauge continues to far outstrip the overall inflation rate, which stood at 8% last month. Still, the pace of price increases eased from April and compares with a November peak of more than 30%.

The cost of buying a prepared pizza rose only 7.7% year-on-year, increasing the appeal of going out to eat.

Bloomberg’s Pizza index crunches data on flour, tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil and the electricity consumption needed to power an oven. The biggest month-on-month increase was for tomatoes, which were 7.5% more expensive than in April. Energy was the only item that fell, down 1.4%.

Flour rose 9.4% Y/y and 0.3% M/m

Mozzarella rose 22.1% Y/y and 0.3% M/m

Tomatoes rose 18.2% Y/y and 7.5% M/m

Also Read UK faces early hosepipe ban as drinking water stocks run low

Olive oil rose 24.6% Y/y and 1.0% M/m

Electricity rose 13.5% Y/y but fell 1.4% M/m

The cost of pasta also rose again in May, according to Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) data. Consumer advocate group Assoutenti has called for a national pasta boycott from June 22 after the government in Rome decided not to act to counter higher prices at a meeting last month.