Italy bridge collapse video: Watch miraculous escape seconds before bridge came crumbling down

Days after the collapse of a motorway bridge in the northern city of Genoa killing around 40 people, Finance Police in Italy has released the CCTV footage of the incident. The bone-chilling visuals, which capture the moment when the bridge collapsed, show that it was raining heavily as the chunk of the bridge fell. Subsequently, a major chuck came off.

However, the visuals also capture the miraculous escape of a man who is seen running just a second or two before the collapse. After the collapse, a white cat was also seen running over the debris. On Tuesday, a 200-metre section of the Morandi bridge in Genoa gave way during busy lunchtime traffic.

This comes after Italy’s head of state, President Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attended the mass ceremony of 19 victims were held. The disaster has dragged toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), controlled by infrastructure group Atlantia, into a political storm. The firm manages the section of the A10 motorway linking Genoa to the French border.

Italian toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia, which managed a bridge that collapsed in Genoa this week, has set aside about 500 million euros ($572 million) worth of investment for the port city to help it recover from the disaster. The company claimed it made regular, thorough safety checks on the 1.2 km-long viaduct, part of a motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, and had used world-leading experts when conducting the tests and inspections.

Italy’s government had opened an investigation into the country’s biggest toll-road operator and vowed it could face a heavy fine or lose its concession over a bridge collapse. The Transport Ministry said it had given Autostrade 15 days to show it had met all its contractual obligations, adding it wanted the company to rebuild the bridge at its own expense. Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo said Autostrade, owned by Italy’s Benetton family, could lose its concession as it had failed to ensure the viaduct’s safety.