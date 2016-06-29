​Hrithik Roshan escapes Istanbul airport attack, says was helped by kindest staff

Istanbul airport attack: A passenger sleeps on the pavement outside Istanbul’s Ataturk airport. (AP)

Istanbul airport attack: Hrithik Roshan who was stuck at the Istanbul Airport following a terrorist attack said that he was helped by the kindest staff. The 42-year-old “Bang Bang!” star, who was vacationing in Africa with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, was on his way back to India when he missed his connecting flight at the Istanbul’s airport.

Roshan took to his Twoitter handle to share the news and said, “missed connecting flight at Istanbul n wer stuck at airport next flight ws next day,but took economy n flew out earlier. #Prayers4istanbul.”

One attacker opened fire in the departures hall with an automatic rifle, sending passengers diving for cover and trying to flee, before all three blew themselves up in or around the arrivals hall a floor below, witnesses and officials said.

missed connecting flight at Istanbul n wer stuck at airport next flight ws next day,but took economy n flew out earlier. #Prayers4istanbul — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2016

“Ws helped by d kindest staff at Istanbul arport hours ago. Shocking news. Innocents killed 4 religion.V must stand united against terrorism,” he added.

The actor sked his fans to come together in the fight against terrorism.

Three suspected Islamic State group suicide bombers targeted the international terminal of Istanbul’s Ataturk airport, killing at least 36 people and wounding many others.

The attack on Europe’s third-busiest airport is one of the deadliest in a series of suicide bombings in Turkey, which is struggling to contain the spillover from neighbouring Syria’s civil war and battling an insurgency by Kurdish militants in its southeast.

