Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US envoys discuss peace efforts in Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoys have discussed ways to advance diplomatic development in the Middle East as well as the security and humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During their meeting on Friday, Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner and US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt discussed ways to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua reported.

After the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem last month, there was an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, with rockets frequently fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip this month.

The tour of US envoys to the Middle East is a part of the efforts to bring peace to the region. The US government is working on a new peace plan that will be presented soon.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer also participated in the meeting.