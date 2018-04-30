​​​
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says has ‘proof’ of Iran nuclear weapons programme

The Israeli premier, who has repeatedly called for the accord between world powers and his country's main enemy Iran to either be altered or scrapped, gave a PowerPoint presentation live on television allegedly of Iran's nuclear dossier.

By: | Jerusalem | Published: April 30, 2018 11:32 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today he had “proof” of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme, as the White House considers whether to quit a landmark atomic accord that Israel opposes. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today he had "proof" of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme, as the White House considers whether to quit a landmark atomic accord that Israel opposes. The Israeli premier, who has repeatedly called for the accord between world powers and his country's main enemy Iran to either be altered or scrapped, gave a PowerPoint presentation live on television allegedly of Iran's nuclear dossier.

