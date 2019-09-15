Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu convenes Cabinet in West Bank ahead of election

By: |
Published: September 15, 2019 3:31:49 PM

Netanyahu has promised to extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and to annex Jewish settlements.

In Israel, it was widely viewed as Netanyahu’s latest campaign stunt to draw right-wing voters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening his final pre-election Cabinet meeting in a part of the West Bank he’s vowed to annex if re-elected. His government is meeting Sunday at the Jordan Valley regional council rather than in Jerusalem.

National elections are on Tuesday. Netanyahu has promised to extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and to annex Jewish settlements. The move sparked a cascade of international condemnations.

Critics say it could inflame the Middle East and eliminate any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing a state. In Israel, it was widely viewed as Netanyahu’s latest campaign stunt to draw right-wing voters. He’s also alleged fraud in Arab voting areas, claimed to have located a previously unknown Iranian nuclear weapons facility and said another war in Gaza is probably inevitable.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu convenes Cabinet in West Bank ahead of election
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition