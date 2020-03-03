Israeli exit polls show election victory within Benjamin Netanyahu’s grasp

By: |
Published: March 3, 2020 9:46:51 AM

The four-term prime minister, who heads the right-wing Likud party, had failed to secure a governing majority in the legislature in elections held in April and September.

Israeli exit polls, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Likud party, Benny Gantz, latest news on Israeli exit pollsNetanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, responded to the projections by tweeting “Thank you” and a heart emoji. (Reuters photo)

Victory in a cliffhanger Israeli election on Monday seemed to be within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s grasp, with exit polls showing him just one seat short of a governing right-wing bloc in parliament. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, responded to the projections by tweeting “Thank you” and a heart emoji. He fought Israel’s third election in less than a year under the cloud of corruption charges, which he denies.

The four-term prime minister, who heads the right-wing Likud party, had failed to secure a governing majority in the legislature in elections held in April and September. Opinion polls in the final days of campaigning had predicted further deadlock. But polls broadcast by Israel’s three main television channels after voting ended showed Likud pulling ahead of the centrist Blue and White party led by former general Benny Gantz.

Related News

All three exit polls gave Likud and like-minded parties 60 of parliament’s 120-seats, just one short of a majority. During the campaign, right-wing and religious parties had pledged to join a Likud-led coalition government.
Actual results, which have differed in the past from exit polls, will be released on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Israeli exit polls show election victory within Benjamin Netanyahu’s grasp
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pakistan to request British govt for Nawaz Sharif’s deportation
2Malaysia’s new PM Muhyiddin Yassin takes office amid economic challenges
3EU and UK begin talks on post-Brexit relationship