  • MORE MARKET STATS

Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, say sources

By: |
Published: August 30, 2020 9:31 PM

Israel’s flag carrier El Al will carry the delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Senior U.S. Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner make joint statements about the Israeli-United Arab Emirates peace accords in Jerusalem. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al will carry the delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

Related News

Asked if the plane would overfly Saudi Arabia in order to manage its 3 hour and 20 minute flight time, the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality pending an official announcement of the route, said: “Yes.”

This would be the first publicly acknowledge entry of Saudi airspace by an official Israeli plane.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia say sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani names council for peace deal with Taliban
2Coronavirus: Health experts decry Trump’s shunning of virus rules
3Japan’s Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up – media