Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, say sources

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Senior U.S. Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner make joint statements about the Israeli-United Arab Emirates peace accords in Jerusalem. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al will carry the delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

Asked if the plane would overfly Saudi Arabia in order to manage its 3 hour and 20 minute flight time, the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality pending an official announcement of the route, said: “Yes.”

This would be the first publicly acknowledge entry of Saudi airspace by an official Israeli plane.