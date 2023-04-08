scorecardresearch
Israeli authorities say attack wounds at least 7 in Tel Aviv

Israeli police said a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park before flipping over.

Written by Associated Press
Police said they shot the driver of the car. Israel's rescue service described the incident as a shooting attack.

Israeli authorities said late Friday that at least seven people were wounded in a suspected attack in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub.

The exact nature of the attack was not immediately clear, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry referred to it as a “terror attack,” a term Israeli officials use for assaults by Palestinians.

The attack came against the backdrop of heightened tensions after Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian militant targets in both Lebanon and Gaza, as well as a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis.

First published on: 08-04-2023 at 08:28 IST

