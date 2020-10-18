  • MORE MARKET STATS

Israel, UAE agree deal to boost investment in each other’s economies

By: |
October 18, 2020 7:24 PM

It is also the first such agreement Israel has forged with an Arab country and will become the 37th such treaty for Israel, with the 36 others mainly Western countries. The last was signed with Japan in 2017.

A worker carries Israeli and Emirati flags, after containers carrying goods from the United Arab Emirates, which entered Israel on an MSC cargo ship, were unloaded at Haifa's port, northern Israel. (Reuters photo)

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached a bilateral agreement that will give incentives and protection to investors who make investments in each other’s countries, both finance ministries said on Sunday.

The agreement is one of the first between the UAE and Israel after they agreed to normalise relations in August.

Related News

It is also the first such agreement Israel has forged with an Arab country and will become the 37th such treaty for Israel, with the 36 others mainly Western countries. The last was signed with Japan in 2017.

The UAE has signed 99 investment protection treaties and this one with Israel would strengthen economic ties, encourage competition and increase the attractiveness of investments between the two countries, UAE Finance Ministry Undersecretary Younis Haji Al Khoori said in a statement.

Under the deal, which still needs to be signed by both finance ministers, investors would be protected from arbitrary changes in regulation and political situations and they will be able to transfer funds out of country if needed — a framework the Israeli ministry said would put investors’ minds at ease.

The UAE finance ministry said the agreement would protect investments from non-commercial risks such as “nationalisation, confiscation, judicial seizures, freezing assets, establishing licensed investments, and transferring profits and revenues in convertible currencies.”

Israeli Finance Ministry chief economist Shira Greenberg said the agreement would benefit the private sector while promoting competition in the Israeli economy.

Last week, the UAE and Israel reached a preliminary agreement on a separate deal that would avoid double taxation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Israel UAE agree deal to boost investment in each other’s economies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US polls: New Congress could have more Indian Americans to the House
2Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand vote
3US facing health, economic crisis due to poor policies of Trump administration: Kamala Harris