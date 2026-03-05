Israel is preparing to target Iran’s underground missile bunkers as the conflict between the two countries enters a new phase, Reuters reported citing military and intelligence sources.

The shift in strategy comes after the initial stage of the war focused largely on destroying above-ground missile launchers, air-defence systems and military infrastructure across Iran.

Next phase of conflict to focus on ‘missile cities’

The new phase of operations is expected to concentrate on Iran’s extensive network of underground ballistic-missile facilities, often referred to as “missile cities.” These hardened sites are built deep inside mountains or reinforced tunnels to protect Iran’s missile arsenal from airstrikes. Israeli fighter jets are likely to deploy specialised bunker-busting weapons and precision-guided munitions designed to penetrate fortified structures and damage the launch systems and storage depots hidden within them, the report claimed.

Military analysts said the underground facilities represent one of Iran’s most important strategic assets. Estimates suggest that Tehran possesses between 2,500 and 6,000 missiles, many of which are believed to be stored or deployed from these subterranean bases. Destroying or disabling these sites could significantly weaken Iran’s ability to launch large-scale missile barrages against Israel or other regional targets.

Extensive damage to missile bases in western Iran

Satellite imagery from recent strikes already indicates extensive damage around some missile bases in western Iran, including areas near Tabriz and Kermanshah. Analysts examining the images have reported destroyed buildings, bomb craters and damage to bunker entrances and support infrastructure. However, experts note that weapons stored deep inside hardened tunnels may still remain intact despite the attacks on surface structures, The Washington Post reported.

ALSO READ US Senator breaks arm of former Marine for protesting against war in Iran | Watch video

Earlier phases of the war involved waves of airstrikes targeting leadership figures, missile factories, and command centres, as well as attempts to neutralise Iran’s air-defence systems. Israeli officials believe that dismantling Iran’s missile network is essential to preventing further retaliatory attacks and limiting Tehran’s ability to sustain prolonged hostilities, according to Financial Times.