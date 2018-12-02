Israel police recommend indicting PM Benjamin Netanyahu in third graft probe

Israeli police on Sunday recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for bribery and other offences, the third such recommendation against the premier in recent months.
The attorney general will now decide whether to bring indictments in the case, which centres on regulatory benefits allegedly granted to telecommunications firm Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage from a related media company.
Police in February recommended indicting Netanyahu in two other corruption investigations.
