Israel launches its biggest military operation in West Bank’s Jenin since 2002! Top updates here

The Israeli forces on July 3 carried out their largest military operation in the West Bank’s city of Jenin in over 20 years. The attack left at least eight Palestinians dead while injuring several others.

What happened in Jenin?

The operation took place in Jenin refugee camp, an area in the northern West Bank reportedly long known as a bastion of militants. Israel carried out a series of drone strikes and sent hundreds of its troops to take on the militants. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the operation as an “extensive counter-terrorism effort” to destroy the infrastructure of the terrorists.

Israel said its military struck a building which served as a command centre for the fighters of Jenin Brigades, a unit made up of militant groups based in the city, using “precise stone strikes using small payloads.

As the operation went further, Israel’s bulldozers ploughed up the camp’s roads to dig up hidden explosive devices. This also cut the water and electricity supply there, the Jenin municipality said.

How long will the operation take?

An Israeli military spokesperson has said the operation would go on for as long as it is needed, suggesting the forces could remain there for an extended period. “It could take hours, but it could also take days. We are focused on our goals,” he said.

How many people have died or are injured?

As per the Palestinian health ministry, at least eight people have been killed in the operation and over 50 have been wounded.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared suspension of contacts with Israel and has called for “international protection of our people”. UN Middle East envoy for Tor Wennesland said he was trying to de-escalate the matter and ensure humanitarian access.

Responding to the operation, the State Department in Washington said it was closely tracking the situation. A spokesperson said it was imperative to take all precautionary measures to prevent the loss of civilian lives.