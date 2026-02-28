05:28 (IST) 2 Mar 2026

Trump has issued yet another video warning addressing the Iranian regime. In a Sunday post, he demanded the remaining regime in the country to surrender its arms of face "certain death."

"I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, the police, to lay down yours arms and receive full immunity, or face certain death," he said in a video shared on Truth Social.

“It will be certain death,” he added. “It won’t be pretty.”

He also insisted that the US-Israeli strikes wouldn't end until all objectives were met, calling the attack as being part of a "righteous mission" to keep the US and the world safe from Iran-backed terrorism.

“They are the worlds number one state sponsor of terror,” he said. “We are the world’s greatest and most powerful nation, so we can do something about what they do.”

“This is the duty and burden of a free people,” Trump added. “These actions are right and they are necessary to ensure that America will never have to face a radical and bloodthirsty regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats.”