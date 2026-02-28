Iran War News Key Developments:
- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. The news was announced by Iranian state media outlets on Sunday morning. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has announced that its “most intensive” offensive on Israel and US bases will begin “in moments”.
- Donald Trump says Iran strikes will ‘continue uninterrupted throughout the week’. Trump posted on social media: “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.”
- In Iran, over 200 people have been killed following strikes by the US and Israel, the Associated Press reported, citing Iranian state TV. The US military reported no American casualties and “minimal damage” from hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.
- Thousands stranded at Dubai airports after the country shut its airspace and suspended operations following the attacks. Authorities confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage in an incident
- Indian Airlines suspend operations – Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have all officially suspended operations to the Middle East. Air India cancelled all flights to the region until at least March 1, 23:59 hours — including major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah and Tel Aviv
- Protesters gathered in Times Square chanting “Shame!” holding signs reading “Solidarity with Iran” and “Stop US and Israeli war.” Simultaneously, Khamenei supporters took to the streets in Tehran and other Iranian cities to mourn. Similar shia community protests erupt in India.
- The UAE says its air defenses has destroyed 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack.
- Missiles hit Tel Aviv Around 21 people were injured after an overnight Iranian missile strike in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, Reuters reported, citing Israeli ambulance services. Photos showed fires burning in central Tel Aviv following the strike.
- Gulf nations shut airspace indefinitely in response, triggering widespread flight cancellations and diversions across the Middle East, with Air India routes to Europe and North America among the most severely affected. Israel has simultaneously closed its own airspace and suspended civilian flights from Ben Gurion Airport.
- India Impact: For India, the stakes are immediate and severe: over 8 million Indian workers in the Gulf face direct danger, Air India and IndiGo have suspended or rerouted flights as eight countries shut their airspace, and crude oil prices are surging as the Houthi-controlled Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a critical shipping artery — was shut to all vessels, threatening to drive up India’s import bill and push fuel prices higher at home.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Attack on AWS data centre in the UAE
According to Reuters, Amazon's cloud unit (AWS) reported fire after objects hit UAE data centre. It was shut down temporarily on Sunday after a fire was triggered at the unit.
https://twitter.com/ChrisRMcGuire/status/2028226090964070530
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Dow futures drop 500 points as oil prices surge
Stock futures fell in overnight trading. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 517 points, or 1%, around 6 p.m. ET. S&P 500 futures lost 1% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined a little more than 1%. Gold futures jumped 2% as investors piled into the global safe haven, according to CNBC.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Iran strikes on Gulf states cross hundreds
Iran has fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Gulf states as part of its retaliation bid after the joint US-Israeli attacks over the weekend. According to governments of the Gulf countries, the majority of the attacks were intercepted.
According to government reports cited by NYT, Iran has launched at least 390 missiles and 830 drone attacks across the Persian Gulf, which is home to several US military bases.
As the crisis impact the whole of the Middle East, Gulf states have said they reserve the right to respond to Iranian aggression if needed. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened via video-link to put together a unified response.
The foreign ministers of the six GCC states – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, said they'd "reviewed the extensive damage resulting from the treacherous Iranian attacks" and discussed the steps forward.
In a statement released after the meeting, Gulf countries said they "will take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and to protect their territories, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression."
Calling the Gulf region a "fundamental pillar of global economic stability," they demanded an "immediate cessation of these attacks."
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Iranian media reports attacks on Tehran's Gandhi Hospital
Global oil prices witnessed a sharp increase after the attacks on Iran over the weekend escalated into a crisis across the Middle East. Brent Crude surged as much as 12% past the $80/barrel mark. This marks the first time since Brent has gone back above the $80 mark since June 2025, after the Israel attacks on Iran.
The US West Texas Intermediate surged 8% to surpass the $70/barrel mark, as per a CNBC report.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: 'Surrender or face certain death,' Trump warns Iranian regime
Trump has issued yet another video warning addressing the Iranian regime. In a Sunday post, he demanded the remaining regime in the country to surrender its arms of face "certain death."
"I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, the police, to lay down yours arms and receive full immunity, or face certain death," he said in a video shared on Truth Social.
“It will be certain death,” he added. “It won’t be pretty.”
He also insisted that the US-Israeli strikes wouldn't end until all objectives were met, calling the attack as being part of a "righteous mission" to keep the US and the world safe from Iran-backed terrorism.
“They are the worlds number one state sponsor of terror,” he said. “We are the world’s greatest and most powerful nation, so we can do something about what they do.”
“This is the duty and burden of a free people,” Trump added. “These actions are right and they are necessary to ensure that America will never have to face a radical and bloodthirsty regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats.”
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: PM Modi speaks with UAE president, condoles losses
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as tensions intensified across West Asia. During the conversation, Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the UAE and conveyed India’s solidarity with the country amid the escalating confrontation between Iran and the United States.
India has also called for restraint and de-escalation across the region, underscoring concerns about civilian safety and regional stability as the conflict widens.
“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” Modi posted on X.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: At least 16 killed in pro-Iran protests in Pakistan
At least seven people were killed during pro-Iran protests in the northern Pakistani city of Gilgit, rescue official Zaheer Shah told AFP by phone, adding that many others were injured.
Separately, at least nine more people died during a protest outside the U.S. consulate in Karachi, according to a hospital death toll seen by AFP.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: UAE announces market closure for ADX and DFM
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: The UAE's Capital Market Authority announced on Sunday the suspension of trading in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM))on Monday and Tuesday, according to a statement.
The markets closure come amid attacks by Iran on Abu Dhabi and Dubai in reliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.
- via Reuters
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: 'Strikes will increase in coming days,' says Netanyahu
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that military operations against Iran are set to intensify in the coming days following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“Our forces are currently pounding the heart of Tehran with growing intensity, which will continue to increase in the upcoming days. That said, these are painful days. Yesterday here in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, citizens of Israel, I send wishes for recovery to the wounded,” he said.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Reza Pahlavi says he’s leading push for post-Khamenei transition
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, said he is spearheading efforts to oversee a transition to a new government following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In an interview with Fox News, Pahlavi said his initiative had the backing of “millions of Iranian people” and expressed confidence that segments of the country’s military would ultimately align with the movement. He added that a roadmap for a political transition is already in place.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Trump agrees to engage in talks, says Iran’s new leadership reached out: Report
Just a day after US strikes on Iran killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and thrust the region into open conflict, President Donald Trump said Tehran’s new leadership has already reached out and that he is preparing to engage in talks.
“They want to talk, and I’ve agreed to talk, so I’ll be speaking with them,” Trump said in a phone call from his Mar-a-Lago club shortly before 9:30 a.m. “They should have done it sooner. What we asked for was very practical and very easy. They waited too long.”
Pressed on whether the conversation would take place today or tomorrow, Trump was noncommittal. “I can’t tell you that,” he said, adding that several Iranian figures who had been part of recent negotiations were no longer alive.
“Most of those people are gone. Some of the people we were dealing with are gone, because that was a big hit,” he said. “They could have made a deal earlier. They should have done it sooner. They played too cute.”
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Trump says 48 Iranian leaders killed in US-Israeli strikes
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: US President Donald Trump said 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In an interview with Fox News, Trump described the operation as a major “success” and said it was “moving forward rapidly” as tensions in the region continue to escalate.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Oman says Iran is open to de-escalation
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi during a phone call that Tehran is open to any serious efforts to de-escalate following the Israeli and US attacks over the weekend, according to a statement issued by Oman’s foreign ministry on Sunday.
Oman has been serving as a mediator in nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Saudi intercepts Iranian missiles aimed at Riyadh airport, Prince Sultan Airbase
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted Iranian missiles aimed at Riyadh’s international airport and the Prince Sultan Airbase, which hosts US military personnel.
“Air defences successfully intercepted Iranian missiles near Riyadh airport and Prince Sultan Airbase on Sunday afternoon,” an unidentified source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, told AFP.
The interception caused no disruption to air traffic and resulted in no casualties or material damage. An eyewitness near the airport said they “saw and heard the air defence intercept the missile in the sky.”
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Red 'flag of revenge' raised over Jamkaran Mosque
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: A red “flag of revenge” was raised over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom in a symbolic gesture after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The mosque, one of Iran’s most significant religious sites, has historically hoisted the red flag to signal a call for justice and retaliation. According to media reports, the move reflects rising anger among Khamenei’s supporters as tensions across the Middle East continue to intensify.
Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran during a joint US-Israeli operation.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: 'War crimes’ - Israel says Iran deliberately targeted civilians
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein on Sunday accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians with ballistic missiles, calling the strikes “war crimes” and maintaining that Israel’s military operations are directed only at military targets.
Speaking to IANS from a residential area in Tel Aviv hit by a missile, Marmorstein said the damage at the site reflected what he described as Iran’s “ballistic terror.”
"What you see behind me is the result of the Iranian regime's ballistic terror. As you can see, the ballistic missile was aimed at a civilian neighbourhood. We had children here, elderly people. They are targeting civilians," the Spokesperson added.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: UAE rolls out precautionary steps to safeguard residents
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: UAE authorities have rolled out precautionary steps to safeguard residents, workers and tourists amid recent regional tensions.
Measures include -
- Temporary closure of major landmarks, remote work advisories for private sector employees and operational adjustments in key business hubs
- Officials have urged the public to follow only verified official sources for updates and instructions
- Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah): All facilities, activities and dining outlets temporarily closed until the situation is deemed safe
- Dubai attractions: Global Village and Dubai Parks & Resorts were closed on March 1 in line with national safety directives
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Pentagon confirms 3 dead, 5 seriously injured in Iran operations
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: The US military said three service members were killed in action and five seriously wounded during operations against Iran. Several others suffered minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are being cleared to return to duty, US Central Command said. “Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” the statement added. The command said further details, including the identities of those killed, would be withheld for 24 hours until next of kin are notified, noting that the situation remains fluid.
CENTCOM Update— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026
TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.
Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being…
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Iran says four ballistic missiles fired at US aircraft carrier
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Sunday they launched four ballistic missiles at the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, state media reported. The vessel is one of two U.S. carriers deployed to the region and the closest to Iran.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Iran says no plan to close Strait of Hormuz
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Speaking to Al Jazeera, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country has no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz at present, nor any plans to do “anything that would disrupt navigation in it at this stage”.
“We have no problem with the countries on the other side of the Persian Gulf, we have friendly relations and good neighbourly relations with all of them and we are determined to continue these relations. What we are doing is in fact an act of self-defence and retaliation to the American aggression against us,” he further said.
“We are not attacking our brothers in the Persian Gulf, we are not attacking our neighbours, but we are attacking American targets,” he told Al Jazeera.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sought to project calm following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, insisting that the country’s constitutional succession process is firmly on track.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi said the mechanism outlined in Iran’s constitution has already been activated.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: UAE confirms 3 dead, 58 injured in Iran's strikes
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: At least three people have been killed and 58 others injured in the United Arab Emirates since Iran launched its retaliatory strikes across the Gulf following US and Israeli attacks.
“The incidents resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 58 minor injuries among Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationals,” the ministry posted on X.
According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the country detected 165 ballistic missiles, of which 152 were destroyed and intercepted two cruise missiles. Authorities also reported detecting 541 Iranian drones, with 506 successfully intercepted and neutralised.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Pakistan condemns Khamenei's killing
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Shariff has condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and called it a violation of international laws. "The Government and the people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Pakistan also expresses concern over violation of the norms of international law. It is an age old convention that the Heads of State/Government should not be targeted," Shariff posted on X.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Iran will continue to strike hard, President Pezeshkian says
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will continue its forceful response, declaring that the country’s armed forces will persist in striking and destroying what he described as enemy military bases. Pezeshkian said Iran would follow in the footsteps of its supreme leader and framed the leader’s killing as the culmination of years of sacrifice.
He stressed that the Islamic Republic remains committed to pressing ahead with its military campaign despite the escalating conflict.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Emergency numbers shared by the various missions of India
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Indian missions across West Asian countries are in contact with Indian nationals and have issued necessary advisories in view of the evolving situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Emergency numbers shared by the various missions of India:
+989128109115/+989128109109 (Iran), +972-54-7520711/+972-54-2428378 (Israel), +966-11-4884697 (Saudi Arabia), +96565501946 (Kuwait), +974-55647502 (Qatar), +973-39418071 (Bahrain), +968-98282270 (Oman), +963-993385973 (Syria), +964-771-651—1185 (Iraq)
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: At least six people killed in fresh Iranian missile strike
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: The death toll from an Iranian missile strike on central Israel’s Beit Shemesh has risen to six people, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. Barrage of retaliatory missiles continued following strikes on Iran by US and Israeli forces.
The projectile hit a residential area in Beit Shemesh, causing significant damage and injuries, with dozens of others reported hurt as medics treated multiple victims including children, according to local emergency services.
The strike is part of an intensified round of Iranian attacks on Israel and allied positions after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which has sharply escalated the regional conflict.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: PM Modi to hold key meeting tonight
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: In the wake of the Middle East conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after returning to Delhi on Sunday night, Hindustan Times reported. The PM is expected to land in Delhi at around 9.30 pm. He is currently in Tamil Nadu.
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Lufthansa halts Middle East routes, avoids UAE airspace
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Lufthansa said on Sunday it has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, Dammam and Tehran through March 8, citing the ongoing security situation in the Middle East and extending existing cancellations.
The airline added that airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam and Iran will remain closed until and including March 8. Services to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been suspended until and including March 4, and Lufthansa said it will avoid using United Arab Emirates airspace during the same period.