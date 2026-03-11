In the midst of a full fledged chaos in the Middle East, Israel has floated a unique dating concept to help citizens find love in the climate of war.

In a post on X, Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs spoke about several “creative” tools being used even during “missile fire”. These included a dating app that shows “who’s single even under fire”, a bomb shelter tracker and a shower risk protector that helps people choose safer times to take a shower.

‘Bomb shelter dating idea’

According to the ministry, the “dating app in the bomb shelter” idea is meant to help people connect while they wait inside shelters during air-raid sirens. The dating app ‘Hook’ reportedly displays singles who are also taking shelter nearby. “Shows who’s single because even under fire, love goes on,” the ministry wrote on X.

People inside a shelter place are reportedly placing QR code at the entrance. Singles who scan it can then check who else in the same bunker shares the same relationship status, The Times of Israel reported.

US ambassador reacts to the dating app

Reacting to the development, US’ ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee shared the post on X and wrote: “Someday they will tell their kids ‘we met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles.’”

Netizens weigh in on the situation

Social media users were quick to catch up to the news, providing mixed reactions to the update. One user wrote, “Man there’s something deeply, fundamentally sick about you lot,” while another posted on X, “This is gross. People are dying. People are mourning. Don’t do this.”

A third user wrote: “I hope you know no one hates you; you force everyone to hate you guys through your actions. Everyone wants peace with you, but you guys just want none of it. Why is it so hard to be normal lol.”