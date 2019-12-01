Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters

By: |
Published: December 1, 2019 10:39:15 AM

It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.

Islamic State, London Bridge attack, London Bridge attack toll, jihadist group, latest news on london bridge attackBritish police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. (Reuters photo)

Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday was carried out by one of its fighters, the group’s Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The group did not provide any evidence. It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Islamic State says London Bridge attack carried out by one of its fighters
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Iraqi PM formally submits resignation amid more violence
2“It’s time for a change—one spearheaded by Afghan women”, says Zakia Wardak, advocate for gender inclusion in Afghanistan
3JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7