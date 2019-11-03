Islamic State claims deadly Friday attack on Mali army

The jihadist group has come out with a statement on its social media channels.

The Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks in years against Mali’s military, which the army said killed 49 soldiers the previous day.

“Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a military base where elements of the apostate Malian army were stationed in the village of Indelimane,” the jihadist group said in a statement on its social media channels.