Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed early on Thursday morning that the US-Iran peace deal had been electronically signed by both countries. He dubbed it the ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ — adding that it would “enter into force with immediate effect”. The senior politician had deleted his initial post announcing the agreement and later uploaded a version specifically omitting reference to a formal signing ceremony on Friday. Sharif noted that he had endorsed the agreement as mediator and highlighted the “critical” role played by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir “in facilitating this breakthrough”.

“I am honoured to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator,” began a lengthy social media post from Sharif.

Expectations for a formal signing ceremony on Friday were thrown into confusion after Sharif deleted his confirmatory initial post. He reposted most of the same text a short time later, but removed a reference to Friday’s ceremony. Both the Pakistani leader and US President Donald Trump have previously heralded the event in Switzerland — with the POTUS indicating on Thursday that he “might stick around” for it. Top Iranian officials said US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will sign the deal.

What does ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ really mean?

Pakistan has been at the forefront of peace talks since the war broke out nearly four months ago, and previously hosted a summit for negotiations. But the Islamabad meeting that brought together US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker MB Ghalibaf had dragged on for a gruelling 21 hours without yielding a single breakthrough. Subsequent offers from Pakistan to host a second round of talks had also failed to materialise. And despite going to extreme lengths to orchestrate high-profile diplomatic arrangements, the Pakistani establishment found itself somewhat sidelined by the actual stakeholders.

The reference to an ‘Islamabad MoU’ appears to highlight the Pakistani positioning as a mediating force between the Iranian and American delegations. Many international treaties are named after the city or location where the negotiations took place or where the document was signed. The US-Iran trade deal has only been signed electronically so far and may likely be formalised in Switzerland on Friday.

Sharif hails Donald Trump, Iranian negotiations team

Sharif also hailed US President Donald Trump for resolving the conflict and voiced appreciation for Iranian leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. The conflict had started on February 28 after the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes against Iranian military sites, government buildings, and nuclear facilities. Matters escalated sharply with Tehran launching retaliatory strikes against US bases in neighbouring Gulf countries and blocking the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond,” Sharif wrote on X.

He also commended the “dedication and tireless efforts of the United States negotiating team, including J.D. Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner”. The lengthy post also included a message of appreciation for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the negotiating team that included Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni.

“I would especially like to acknowledge the sincere efforts and constructive engagement of the leadership of the State of Qatar in helping reach this point. I also highly commend the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Türkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt for their indispensable role and invaluable contributions in this regard,” he added.

What does the US-Iran deal say?

The two countries shared details on Wednesday night after the deal remained shrouded in secrecy and confusion for days. The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has left the door open to resume attacks, but the US appears to be offering Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return. It calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely.

Much of the agreement would restore the status quo before the war — including ending hostilities, restarting talks between on the Iranian nuclear program, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement opens the strait without tolls for two months, but does not preclude fees in the future. In return, the US will move to waive, but not eliminate, some wide-ranging sanctions against Iran.

The deal also affirms a commitment to Lebanon’s territorial integrity in the face of Israel’s invasion against the Hezbollah militant group. That is one of the most delicate parts of the agreement because Israel has maintained it will continue to defend itself and to occupy vast swaths of Lebanon.