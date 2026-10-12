Riyadh’s airport cancelled 99.7% of its scheduled flights on Sunday, October 11, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. Repeated attacks on critical Saudi Arabian infrastructure, especially King Khalid International Airport, by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis over the weekend unlocked a black hole of vulnerabilities for the kingdom’s air travel. Consequently, Cirium’s revised data showed that about 60% of flights were also expected to be cancelled at Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport (after Jeddah) on Monday following the back-to-back deadly attacks.

Riyadh airport operations take a hit after 2 attacks in 2 days

Operations at the Saudi capital’s airport were swiftly suspended on Saturday, when the Houthis claimed responsibility for a strike that killed 13 people and injured more than 300. The hub remained closed on Sunday when another attack claimed the life of another person and left nearly a dozen hurt.

The October 11 attack was the fourth such tragic development at the airport in a week, bringing the devastating death toll to 18, according to a Reuters report. Some Indian nationals are also included in the since-identified deceased and injured victims of the Riyadh missile attacks, according to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

As Riyadh was already reeling from what shaped into the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade, Houthis also claimed responsibility for targeting Dammam airport (in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province), the kingdom’s third-largest, and two facilities of oil giant Saudi Aramco.

At the time of writing, live flight-tracking website Flightradar24 listed 535 cancellations at the Riyadh airport, 78% of its scheduled flights. Meanwhile, Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport showed 74 cancellations, 32% of its scheduled flights, in addition to over a dozen delays.

In light of the sensitive situation, numerous international airlines cancelled their flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo were among them.

Saudi’s Foreign Ministry has urged citizens whose flights have been affected to contact Saudi diplomatic missions abroad for assistance.

Global governments issued advisories over Saudi safety woes

Issuing an updated ‘Security Alert’ shared on X, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia stated that it was aware of the additional attacks on the Riyadh airport and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Sunday, October 11. Initially flagging just safety concerns regarding King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, US authorities later expanded their advisory to include airports in Jeddah and Dammam, noting that US government employees working in the kingdom would require special authorisation to use these air travel hubs.

“Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia,” the US Embassy warned on X, adding that US government employees in the kingdom are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border. Even travelling to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif will require special authorisation.

In a message to US airlines (effective until December 10), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told them to exercise caution while flying to or over Saudi Arabia.

The UK Foreign Office advised British citizens to avoid “all but essential travel to all airports” in Saudi Arabia. A similar message urging citizens against travelling to Saudi Arabia, including Aseer, Riyadh, Najran, Jizan, Taif city and Taif International Airport, was issued, in addition to warnings about going anywhere within 10 km of the Yemen border.

On Friday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) expanded its Saudi Arabian airspace warning, which recommended areas where airlines must not operate. Updating a conflict zone information bulletin, the aviation safety body added an area in northwestern Saudi Arabia to the advisory.

“These recurrent missile and drone attacks, together with the activation of air-defence systems, create an increased risk of misidentification of civil aircraft, as well as risks associated with missile and drone overflights, interception activity and falling debris,” EASA said.

Prior to the October 9 update, the advisory had already been extended twice since it was first unveiled in July.

The late September extension had urged airlines to avoid the airspace over the waters of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar until November 16.

What’s the status on Indian carriers’ flights?

Several flights connecting Keralam with Saudi Arabia and other West Asian destinations have since been cancelled as the air travel crisis deepened in the Gulf, according to airport officials, PTI reported.

Issuing a fresh statement, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said some airlines operating between Kochi and Saudi Arabia had reported cancellations from October 11 to 13 due to prevailing uncertainties in the kingdom. Some services connecting Kochi with Doha and Ras Al Khaimah also reported cancellations, the statement added.

CIAL noted that a total of 10 flight services have been reported cancelled at Kochi airport during this period. These include five operated by Akasa Air.

Affected services on Sunday included Flynas flight XY 399/400 operating between Kochi and Riyadh, Air India Express flights IX 475 and IX 476 connecting Kochi and Doha, Akasa Air flights QP 523 to Riyadh and QP 550 to Jeddah, and IndiGo flight 6E 1517 to Ras Al Khaimah, according to officials cited by PTI.

Monday’s (October 12) scheduled Akasa Air flights QP 551 from Jeddah to Kochi, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi and QP 523 from Kochi to Riyadh were cancelled. Meanwhile, Akasa Air flight QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi is also cancelled on October 13.

On the other side, three flights with schedules tied to Calicut International Airport at Karipur (Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV 713, scheduled to depart at 9:55 am, Flynas flight XY 328 to Riyadh, scheduled for 9:10 am, and Air India Express flight IX 321, scheduled to depart at 8:15 pm) were cancelled on Sunday.

Air India Express and Air India have cancelled their services to the Saudi capital until October 14 and 15, respectively.

Airlines announce Saudi route changes after Houthi attacks

Countless airlines have updated their Middle East flight plans due to the multiple ongoing global crises. Some of those prominent carriers are:

Lufthansa Group: Cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16

Air France-KLM: Extended a previous suspension of service to and from Riyadh until the end of the month

Qatar Airways: The carrier’s official website currently flashes a “schedule changes to Riyadh flights” message, last updated October 9. Urging customers to check their flight status prior to travelling to the airport, the airline says it has adjusted its Riyadh (RUH) schedule “due to operational reasons.”

flydubai: A spokesperson for the UAE carrier said that the airline had extended cancellations of flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh up to and including October 14, according to the Khaleej Times.

Etihad: The Abu Dhabi-based airline has also cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and three major Saudi cities, Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, for October 12 and 13, the Khaleej Times reported.