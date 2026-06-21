British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing the biggest challenge of his political career, with report claiming he could announce his resignation as early as Monday. Starmer has become deeply unpopular in recent months after a series of scandals and policy U-turns — despite leading the Labour party ‌to a landslide election victory in 2024. The threat to his position increased sharply on Friday as rival Andy Burnham won a seat ⁠in ​parliament that would allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge.

According to The Observer, Starmer is expected to step down and lay out a timetable for his departure after holding discussions with his wife at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence. The report said senior figures within the Labour Party were expecting a clear statement about his future within days.

However, the UK government has pushed back against the speculation. A government source told reporters that Starmer remained focused on governing and intends to stay on and continue leading the country.

Pressure on Starmer reaches new level

Questions over Starmer’s exit have been building for months, but the pressure intensified on Friday when his political rival Andy Burnham won a seat in Parliament. The victory gives Burnham a platform from which he could launch a formal challenge for Labour’s leadership. Just a day earlier, Starmer had made clear that he was not planning to walk away from the fight.

“I will fight any challenge,” he said, urging Labour members not to tear the party apart through internal divisions and infighting.

Andy Burnham emerges as leading contender

If Starmer does leave, many within Labour see Andy Burnham as the frontrunner to replace him. The 56-year-old politician has spent years building influence within the party while serving as mayor of Greater Manchester in northern England.

His latest victory came after he comfortably defeated a challenge from Nigel Farage’s right-wing populist party in a parliamentary by-election on Friday. Although Burnham stopped short of officially challenging Starmer, he used his victory speech to call for a new direction for Britain.

Several of his allies have reportedly urged Starmer to step aside voluntarily and hand over power rather than forcing the party into a divisive leadership contest.

Meanwhile, Burnham is not the only Labour figure considering a leadership bid. Former health minister Wes Streeting has also said he would be willing to challenge Starmer if the opportunity arises.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Burnham would remove Finance Minister Rachel Reeves if he became prime minister. According to the newspaper, Burnham’s advisers believe Reeves does not represent enough of a break from the current government’s approach.

From landslide winner to struggling leader

Starmer led Labour to a huge election victory in 2024, ending years of Conservative rule and returning the centre-left party to power. But his popularity has fallen dramatically since then.

A series of scandals, policy reversals and broken promises have damaged public confidence in his government. Many voters who backed Labour hoping for better living standards have become frustrated. The growing discontent is no longer limited to voters.

According to a Reuters tally, more than 100 Labour lawmakers, around a quarter of the party’s MPs in the House of Commons, have publicly called on Starmer to resign or set out a clear timetable for leaving office.

The Observer reported that Starmer had concluded his position was becoming impossible to sustain after speaking with cabinet ministers, advisers, donors and trade union leaders. The newspaper did not identify its sources.

If Starmer resigns or is forced out, Britain would be preparing to appoint its seventh prime minister in a little over ten years.