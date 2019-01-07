Iron Lady of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is sworn in as the Prime Minister and drops heavy weights from her new Cabinet

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Reuters)

For Sheikh Hasina was sworn in as Bangladesh’s prime minister on Monday after Awami League’s (AL) landslide victory in the December 30 election for the third term. She was administered oath of office by President Mohd Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban. While this is the fourth term of Hasina, oath was also administered to the new ministers, ministers of state and deputy ministers who will form the Cabinet. Hasina’s AL now forms its third five-year term government straight in a row since January 2009 after ruling the country from 1996-2001.

While Hasina’s Grand Alliance won 96 per cent of the seats contested in the election, which was marred by accusations of voter intimidation and violence, her cabinet is mostly made up of new faces. Thirty-one members of the new Cabinet are first-timers; out of which majority is from AL. The cabinet of 47 members includes 25 ministers, including Prime Minister Hasina, 19 ministers of state and three deputy ministers.

The new Cabinet’s average age is much lower, a clear signal addressing the new generation of Bangladesh who supportered the party during elections.

Out of this there are 31 new faces in the cabinet including two from the minority as well. Last week, she was chosen as the leader of the House for the fourth time. The announcement was made in an unprecedented move by Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam on Sunday.

Sharing his views with FE Online Gautam Lahiri, a senior journalist and keen Bangladesh watcher said “A large number of old timers and her loyalists have been dropped. This includes former foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, who has been replaced by AK Abdul Momen (brother of former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith), Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.”

However, AL’s Secretary General, and the powerful loyalists of Prime Minister Hasina, Obaidul Quadir will continue in the same portfolio of Roads, Transport and Bridges and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will continue as Home Minister.

Also, as has been reported, one powerful minister Shazahan Khan, whose one adverse comment had triggered student movement has been dropped, while there no left leaning minister in the new Cabinet.

“While there are no alliance partners in the new cabinet, two members from the Hindu community have been given a berth in the cabinet including Sadhan Majumdar in charge of Food and Swapan Bhattacharya will be in the Local administration ministry,” Lahiri added.

Interestingly, the Jatiya Party, a key partner in the Awami League-led Grand Alliance of Hasina, had last week decided to sit in the opposition benches in Parliament. This came close on the heels of the rejection by the main opposition BNP led by for Prime Minister Khaleda Zia of the results of the general election.