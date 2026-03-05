An Iranian warship sank in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday after the US fired a torpedo from a submarine. The vessel, identified as IRIS Dena, was operating off the coast of Sri Lanka when it was struck. The American submarine carried out the strike in the Indian Ocean. Reports say the ship sent out a distress signal before going down. At least 80 people died in the incident, Reuters reported citing Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister.

The attack while marking a serious escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, it has also diverted the spotlight on India. The IRIS Dena was among 19 foreign naval ships that took part in the International Fleet Review held in Vishakapatnam on February 17 and 18.

The warship was reportedly on its way back to Iran after the exercise when it was attacked. The ship was carrying a crew of around 180, out of which 32 were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy, who also recovered a few bodies. Many are still missing.

The sinking of IRIS Dena is being seen as a major military development because a submarine-launched torpedo attack of this scale are rare in today’s times and thus this incident is likely to further raise tensions between the two countries.

IRIS Dena | High-speed frigate that sunk – All you need to know

IRIS Dena was a modern Iranian frigate packed with anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, heavy guns, and a helicopter pad. It had stopped at ports in Brazil and South Africa before India.

Propulsion and speed: According to the data provided by the Ships Hub, the IRIS Dena ran on four domestic Bonyan 4 engines totaling 20,000 horsepower, plus four 740 hp diesel generators, hitting a top speed of 30 knots. It had a bow thruster for better handling.

Crew capacity and features: Around 120-180 personnel could serve aboard the IRIS Dena, and it had a helipad for helicopters. Dena packed four Qader (C-802/Noor) anti-ship missiles, four Sayad-2 surface-to-air missiles in a vertical launch system (VLS), a 76 mm Fajr-27 main gun, a 40 mm Fath-40 close-in weapon, two 20 mm Oerlikon cannons, two 12.7 mm machine guns, and two triple 324-533 mm torpedo tubes.

Its Asr 3D PESA radar covered 360 degrees up to 300 km, with fire control handling 40 targets and engaging five at once.

How is US submarine attack on Iranian warship significant?

The US Navy’s submarine attack on the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena clearly shows just how strong American naval power is in the Indian Ocean amid the US-Iran war spreading from the Middle East. This marks just the third or fourth attack when a warship sunk by a submarine torpedo since World War II, after rare cases like INS Khukri and ARA General Belgrano. Many see it as escalation near India, raising risks for shipping lanes and regional neutrals like Sri Lanka and India who can’t shelter such ships without picking sides.

Torpedoes like this one hit below the waterline and can snap a warship’s keel in half. That’s why rescue teams arriving on the scene found no sign of the vessel still floating, it had broken apart and sunk quickly.

The primary US naval group handling the western and central Indian Ocean covers places like the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, and wider stretches of the ocean. This is the Fifth Fleet, based out of Bahrain. At any given time, it usually has 15 to 35 major warships on duty. That often includes parts of a Carrier Strike Group when one is in the area, plus destroyers, cruisers, supply ships, and typically one or two nuclear-powered attack submarines.

The US Navy has always tried to dominate underwater operations. Virginia-class and Los Angeles-class attack submarines regularly move through the Indian Ocean region. They carry out tasks like collecting intelligence, deterring threats, and staying ready for strikes if needed.

This sinking raises the possibility that the US Indo-Pacific Command—known as INDOPACOM—has now gotten directly pulled into the conflict with Iran.

The incident also ties into the bigger picture of strategy across the Indo-Pacific. India and the United States work together as partners in the Quad, which includes Japan and Australia. The Quad group has always stressed the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific, keeping sea lanes stable, and following international rules at sea. This event brings those ideas into sharper focus amid the current tensions.

Why is India in hot waters?

IRIS Dena had visited India in February to join the International Fleet Review. This event brought together ships from about 40 other countries, including the United States and Russia, for naval displays and exercises in Visakhapatnam. The US submarine attack was carried out in international waters as the ship was heading back home after its time in India.

This incident has put India’s careful approach to the ongoing Middle East conflict under more strain, according to analysts at Bloomberg Economics. Geoeconomics experts Chetna Kumar and Adam Farrar pointed out that the attack could create tensions with Washington while causing political discomfort for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government back home.

They explained that it sets an awkward example and adds pressure on both India and Sri Lanka regarding the war, but they do not view it as a sign that the fighting is spreading into South Asia.

India is already dealing with domestic criticism for avoiding strong statements against US and Israeli actions targeting Iran. The country has long-standing connections with Tehran, but it has been reiterated by experts that it must carefully handle ties with major players in the region.

At the same time, New Delhi needs to protect its people, keep energy supplies steady, maintain security, and look after business investments. The analysts described this as a tough balancing act for Modi’s team amid these complicated relationships.

Fact Check: India rejects claims of its ports being used by US in Iran war

India has dismissed claims that the US Navy is using Indian ports to launch attacks on Iran, calling the allegations false and misleading.

In a post on its fact-check account on X, the Ministry of External Affairs responded to the reports and urged people not to believe such reports. It said, “Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments.”

The clarification came after remarks made by Douglas Macgregor during an interview with One America News Network. In the interview, he claimed that American facilities were under attack and suggested that the US was relying on India’s naval ports.

Fake News Alert!



Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 4, 2026

The foreign ministry also shared screenshots from the interview online, clearly marking them as fake news while issuing its warning.