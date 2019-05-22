Iraq seeks to calm tensions, to send urgent delegations to US

By: |
Baghdad | Published: May 22, 2019 9:05:37 AM

On Sunday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad's Green Zone housing government offices and embassies including the US mission, days after Washington evacuated staff from Iraq, citing Iranian threats.

Iraq conflict, ISIS, US iraq, US delegations Iraq, BaghdadIraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi attends the celebration ceremony of the first anniversary of defeating Islamic state in Baghdad, Iraq, December 10, 2018. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

Iraq is planning to send urgent delegations to the United States and Iran, its prime minister said Tuesday, as Baghdad seeks to rein in soaring tensions between its top allies.

Baghdad “will very soon send delegations to Tehran and Washington to push for calm”, Adel Abdel Mahdi told journalists in the Iraqi capital.

The United States and Iran have exchanged bellicose rhetoric in recent weeks, with the US deploying a naval strike group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over unspecified Iranian “threats”.

The bitter standoff has raised fears of the consequences for Iraq, which has sought to balance its ties between the bitter enemies.

On Sunday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone housing government offices and embassies including the US mission, days after Washington evacuated staff from Iraq, citing Iranian threats.

Abdel Mahdi stressed the need to “avoid giving other parties the space to inflame the situation”.
“We will not allow Iraq to be a war zone or a launchpad for a war against any state,” he said.

Calming the situation would “serve both the interests of Iraq and its people and those of the region in general,” he added.

The premier said Iraq “does not have the option of distancing itself” from US-Iranian tensions, and said Baghdad was working with European and Arab states to calm the situation.
Another Iraqi official, who asked not to be named, told AFP that Baghdad would be a suitable place for US-Iranian talks.

“The United States considers Iraq the only country able to bring the two countries together for negotiations,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Iraq seeks to calm tensions, to send urgent delegations to US
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition