US-Israel-Iran War: Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Monday said that Tehran’s immediate priority remains defending itself amid ongoing hostilities in West Asia, even as it keeps the option of diplomacy open under suitable conditions.

In a written interview with Asian News International, Fathali was asked about Iran’s stance on negotiations and whether diplomatic engagement was still on the table. He indicated that the country’s current focus is on security and responding to continued attacks.

“Under the current circumstances, the priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend the country against aggression and hostile actions by the enemy. For 38 days, we have been defending ourselves against aggressors and will continue this path with strength. Our primary focus is on delivering an appropriate response to attacks by American and Zionist aggressors,” he said.

Diplomacy remains conditional option

He then told ANI that when it can be determined that that Iranians’ interests could be secured by diplomacy, Iran will take necessary steps.

“At the same time, decisions regarding entering any form of negotiations are made within the framework of overarching policies and with the input of the highest decision-making bodies. Whenever it is determined that the interests of the Iranian people can be secured through diplomacy, the necessary steps will be taken,” he said.

“It should also be emphasized that we have had a very negative experience with the flawed cycle of war, ceasefire, negotiations, and then renewed war. Our officials are prudently working to ensure that this experience is not repeated,” he added.

BRICS seen as key strategic platform

Highlighting the role of BRICS, the envoy described it as a crucial forum for strengthening ties with emerging economies and promoting alternatives to traditional global power structures.

He said, “For the Islamic Republic of Iran, BRICS represents an important platform for expanding cooperation with emerging economies and reinforcing approaches independent of traditional global structures. Iran has consistently sought to participate in BRICS meetings at a high level. However, Iran’s clear priority at this stage is to encourage BRICS member states to adopt a responsible position regarding current developments and to condemn unlawful and criminal actions by the United States and the Zionist regime. Iran believes that BRICS can play an effective role in supporting the principles of international law, countering unilateralism, and helping to reduce tensions.”

His remarks come as tensions in the Gulf and wider West Asian region continue to escalate, with the confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran entering its second month and impacting civilian, energy and military infrastructure across the region.