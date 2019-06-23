Iran’s nuclear standoff is about to enter a perilous new phase

Iran is set to breach a cap on its enriched-uranium stockpile within days, potentially pushing its conflict with the U.S. into a dangerous new phase. Limiting the volume and purity of its accumulated uranium was a central part of Iran\u2019s nuclear deal with world powers in 2015. The U.S. abandoned the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions. President Donald Trump said Saturday he\u2019ll impose \u201cmajor\u201d additional U.S. penalties on Monday. While Trump announced the sanctions, days after Iran shot down a U.S. Navy drone, he didn\u2019t provide details. In his Twitter post Trump specified the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, echoing comments made to reporters at the White House on Saturday. \u201cAll I want is no nuclear weapons,\u201d Trump said. \u201cLet me just tell you, they\u2019re not going to have a nuclear weapon.\u201d In a move foreshadowed by Iranian leaders for weeks, the cap set on the country\u2019s stockpile of enriched uranium could be broken by Thursday, a day before negotiators from the countries, mostly European, still committed to the accord meet in Vienna. Also read: China's President Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit, expected to meet Donald Trump \u201cIf Iran\u2019s leadership comes to the conclusion that it has no choice other than talking to Washington, it will do so only after it has resuscitated its leverage,\u201d said Ali Vaez, a director at the International Crisis Group. \u201cThis means that the path to new negotiations passes through another perilous nuclear standoff.\u201d Iran eliminated some 97% of its enriched uranium to comply with the nuclear agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the U.K. and U.S. The country previously had enough material to build more than a dozen bombs. While Iran has always said its program is civilian, world powers pursued the deal because they doubted that claim. Pressure on Europe Iran\u2019s president signaled on May 8 that the country would soon violate terms of the agreement unless European governments, which haven\u2019t pulled out of the deal, guarantee the trade it envisages. Five weeks later, Iran said it would increase the rate of enrichment. Barring policy change or mechanical breakdown, Iran could accumulate the volume of material needed to build a weapon by the end of the year. \u201cWhile Iran\u2019s frustration with Trump\u2019s reckless pressure campaign is understandable, we strongly urge Iran to remain in compliance with the nuclear deal,\u201d Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, a Washington nonprofit, said by email. Meanwhile, the Trump administration\u2019s policy toward in Iran has \u201cincreased the risk of a new nuclear crisis,\u201d he said. Compliance Report The association estimates Iran would need about 1,050 kilograms (2,315 pounds) of uranium enriched to 3.67% to build one bomb. The material would then need to undergo further enrichment. The nuclear deal was designed to prevent Iran from breaking out and constructing a weapon within a year. International Atomic Energy Agency monitors said last month that Iran has met its obligations. Diplomats from the countries remaining in the accord will meet June 28 to discuss \u201cIran\u2019s announcement regarding the implementation of its nuclear commitments.\u201d