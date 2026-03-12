In his first public address since taking over his slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday delivered his vision for the future of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the alliance of US and Israel.

Coming on the heels of the most significant escalation in the Middle East since the war began, the speech set a maximum pressure tone against Washington while extending a conditional olive branch to Arab neighbours.

As global markets react to Mojtaba’s first public address by keeping Brent crude hovering around $100 per barrel, here are the major talking points and strategic takeaways from the address:

1. The ‘base-out’ ultimatum: Regional targets defined

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Khamenei issued a stark demand for the immediate withdrawal of United States forces from the Middle East. In his address, Iran’s new supreme leader clarified that while Iran seeks “good relations” with its neighbours, it draws a hard line at countries hosting US military infrastructure.

He stated that Tehran will continue to target ‘bases’ on sovereign soil if they host US assets, which he termed launchpads for aggression. Iran’s military focus, he claimed, is exclusively on US bases, not the host nations themselves—provided those nations do not participate in US-led operations.

2. The strait of Hormuz: A ‘tool of pressure’

Addressing the global energy crisis, the Supreme Leader confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will remain effectively closed. He described the waterway as a “tool of pressure” against Tehran’s enemies.

This confirms fears that the 20% of global daily oil trade typically transiting the Strait will remain blocked indefinitely, somewhat justifying the ever growing risk insurance premiums, surge in shipping costs and the “going dark” maneuvers employed by tankers like the Shenlong.

3. A vow of ‘martyr’s Vengeance’

Khamenei’s rhetoric leaned heavily on the legacy of the “slain former Supreme Leader” and the lives lost in recent Israeli and American strikes. He asserted that Iran would not seek a ceasefire until the “blood of all martyrs” ranging from high-ranking officials to the children killed in recent civilian infrastructure hits is avenged.

In his address Khamenei specifically cited the strike on a school in the South Iranian city of Minab that resulted in the death of more than 100 schoolgirls and education staff.

The rhetoric used by Iran’s new Supreme Leader was bolstered by recent reports from The New York Times, which stated that an ongoing U.S. military investigation has determined the United States was responsible for the strike.

4. Military Patronage and war reparations

Acknowledging the domestic strain of the ongoing conflict, Khamenei moved to solidify his base within the armed forces and the citizenry. He urged Iranians to set aside political and social differences to form a united front, signaling a potential tightening of internal security to ensure state stability during the transition of power.

He lauded the military for preventing the “domination or division” of the country under the current air campaign. Khamenei stressed that internal divisions are the “only crack through which the enemy can enter.”

5. ‘Other Fronts’ could be activated

In perhaps one of his most cryptic warnings, Khamenei suggested that “other fronts” could be activated to pressure Tehran’s enemies.



While he did not specify the location of these fronts, recent reports published by The New York Times stated that Western Intelligence officers have expressed immediate concern that this implies the activation of sleeper cells within Europe, shifting the theater of conflict beyond the Middle East.