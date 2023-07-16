Iran’s police have officially reinstated street patrols as part of a renewed crackdown on women who violate the country’s stringent dress laws. This announcement comes several months ahead of the anniversary of the deadly protests that erupted in September, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Amini was arrested at a subway entrance for allegedly wearing clothing that was deemed inappropriate.

Starting from Sunday, police squads will patrol the streets on foot and in cruiser vans throughout the country, taking action against individuals who continue to defy dress norms, according to Saeed Montazerolmahdi, spokesperson for Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces, as reported by the judiciary’s official Mizan news agency.

After the protests following Amini’s death, the so-called morality police vans seemed to have been removed from the streets for several months. However, authorities have continued to crack down on women who defy the hijab requirement through various means.

In April, Iran’s police chief announced that women caught on surveillance cameras wearing their head coverings loosely inside their vehicles would have their cars impounded and could face court trials.

This recent move follows reports of numerous businesses and shopping centers being ordered to shut down due to their failure to comply with Islamic dress codes.

According to rights groups, the protests resulted in the deaths of over 500 people, with thousands more arrested or severely injured. Among the injured were hundreds who reportedly lost their eyes due to projectiles fired by security forces.