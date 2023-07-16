scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Iran’s morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Hijab law on women

This announcement comes several months ahead of the anniversary of the deadly protests that erupted in September, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

Written by FE Online
Iran, Protests and demonstrations, Tehran, General news, World news, Politics, Iran government, Coups detat, World News, Mahsa Amini
After the protests following Amini's death, the so-called morality police vans seemed to have been removed from the streets for several months. (Image/AP)

Iran’s police have officially reinstated street patrols as part of a renewed crackdown on women who violate the country’s stringent dress laws. This announcement comes several months ahead of the anniversary of the deadly protests that erupted in September, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Amini was arrested at a subway entrance for allegedly wearing clothing that was deemed inappropriate.

Starting from Sunday, police squads will patrol the streets on foot and in cruiser vans throughout the country, taking action against individuals who continue to defy dress norms, according to Saeed Montazerolmahdi, spokesperson for Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces, as reported by the judiciary’s official Mizan news agency.

After the protests following Amini’s death, the so-called morality police vans seemed to have been removed from the streets for several months. However, authorities have continued to crack down on women who defy the hijab requirement through various means.

Also Read
Also Read

In April, Iran’s police chief announced that women caught on surveillance cameras wearing their head coverings loosely inside their vehicles would have their cars impounded and could face court trials.

This recent move follows reports of numerous businesses and shopping centers being ordered to shut down due to their failure to comply with Islamic dress codes.

According to rights groups, the protests resulted in the deaths of over 500 people, with thousands more arrested or severely injured. Among the injured were hundreds who reportedly lost their eyes due to projectiles fired by security forces.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 17:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS