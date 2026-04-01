Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Wednesday praised the sacrifice and martyrdom of senior military figures, as the conflict in West Asia entered its second month. His remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region and continued hostilities involving Iran and its adversaries.

In a series of posts shared from an account attributed to him, Khamenei paid tribute to prominent figures from across the “resistance” network, including leaders from Hezbollah and Iran’s own military establishment.

Khamenei invokes legacy of ‘martyrs’

He referenced leaders such as Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine, and Qasem Soleimani, describing their deaths as sacrifices in the struggle against the United States and Israel.

He wrote on X, “Before any of the other fighters, the commanders of the Resistance offered their lives on this path, from Martyr Sheikh #Ragheb_Harb and #Sayyid_Abbas_Mousavi to the Master of the Martyrs of the Resistance, #Sayyid_Hassan_Nasrallah, and #Sayyid_Hashem_Safieddine.”

“The sacrifices of precious martyrs such as Haj Qasem Soleimani and other senior commanders of IRGC and the Army stand as the greatest testament to the correctness of the path of resistance against the US and the Zionist regime.”

“Without a doubt, steadfastness and patience in the face of the most obstinate enemies of the Islamic world — namely the United States and its proxy in the region, the brutal Zionist regime — were some of the most outstanding characteristics of the martyred Leader and Imam.”

“The history of the Islamic Resistance has been filled with struggle, courage, and the pursuit of martyrdom.”

Message signals continued resistance stance

Earlier this week, Khamenei also reiterated Iran’s continued backing for resistance movements in a message addressed to Naim Qassem, reaffirming support against what he described as US and Israeli adversaries.

The statement, reported by Iranian state media, highlighted that Tehran’s approach remains aligned with the legacy of former leaders, including Ali Khamenei, while also acknowledging support extended by Hezbollah fighters.

Meanwhile, the broader geopolitical situation remains fluid. US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had approached Washington for ceasefire discussions, suggesting any consideration would depend on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials swiftly rejected the claim, calling it “false and baseless,” underscoring the continuing war of words between the two sides.