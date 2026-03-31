Tensions in West Asia continue to escalate as Iran continued assault on its Gulf neighbours hosting US military bases amid US’s potential ground invasion. Tehran has now vowed to “cut off legs of any aggressor invading the country.”

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The bold statement comes amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel, now entering its second month.

Iranian state media Press TV, quoting a senior military spokesperson, said that Tehran is prepared to respond decisively to any escalation on its soil.

Iran Issues Strong Warning Amid Escalating Conflict

Khatam Al-Anbia HQ spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari was cited by Press TV as saying that, “Iran armed forces will cut off legs of any aggressor invading the country.”

The report also suggested that Russian Chechen units could be deployed to support Iran in the event of a US ground operation, indicating the possibility of wider regional involvement.

At the same time, political rhetoric has intensified, with Iranian leadership accusing Washington of covert military planning while publicly signalling diplomacy.

Strait of Hormuz Control and Policy Moves

Meanwhile, developments around the Strait of Hormuz have added another layer of complexity. Iranian lawmakers have approved a new management plan aimed at tightening control over the crucial shipping route, which handles a significant share of global oil trade.

The proposal includes measures such as levying tolls on passing vessels, restricting access for American and Israeli ships, and coordinating with regional partners like Oman on legal frameworks governing the strait.

Earlier as per a report in The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump was considering ending the US military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

He indicated to aides that he is prepared to wind down military operations against Iran within a four-to-six-week timeline, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

This decision could leave Iran with greater leverage over the waterway, shifting attention toward diplomatic negotiations rather than prolonged military engagement. However, statements from Iranian leaders suggest the country remains on high alert.

Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also struck a defiant tone.

“The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever.” Ghalibaf said.