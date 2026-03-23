A 48-hour clock is now ticking in the US-Iran standoff. Donald Trump has warned of strikes on Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz remains shut. In response, Iran — having repeatedly dismissed talks of negotiations since the war began—said on Sunday it would target energy and water systems in Gulf countries if Trump follows through on his threat to hit its power grid, even warning it could completely close the Strait of Hormuz.

The tension shot up after trump’s post on saturday. “if iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the strait of hormuz, within 48 hours… the united states of america will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!” he wrote on social media.

Iran signals it could fully shut the Strait

For weeks now, the Strait of Hormuz has been tense, with ships avoiding the route due to the conflict. But Iran is now threatening a full closure. This narrow waterway is one of the most important in the world. Around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas passes through it.

Iran says if its power plants are attacked, the Strait will stay shut until those facilities are rebuilt.

Right now, the strait is not fully shut, but most ships are avoiding it. A few vessels, including some Indian-flagged ships and a Pakistani oil tanker, have managed to pass after coordinating with Iran. Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organisation, Ali Mousavi, said ships can still pass, but only if they work with Iranian authorities and avoid links to what Iran calls its “enemies.”

Meanwhile, shipping through the region has also become far more expensive, with reports suggesting vessels may have to pay as much as $2 million to cross safely, as insurance costs surge amid the conflict.

Gulf countries could be pulled in

In a warning issued on Sunday, Iran said any country in the region that supports Washington or hosts American forces could be pulled in. That puts several Gulf nations on edge and increases the risk of the conflict spreading beyond just the US and Iran.

Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari made the country’s position clear. “If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology…and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted pursuant to previous warnings,” he said, according to state media.

At the same time, there are signs of caution. Concerns over possible retaliation from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations could be slowing down some of Iran’s actions, even as the rhetoric remains aggressive.

Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, said on Saturday that Gulf countries have sent their “last warnings” to Iran. If the attacks continue, they may be forced to hit back. Speaking after a regional meeting in Riyadh, Fidan said, “The Gulf countries are questioning why Iran is targeting them in this war,” he said. “They say, ‘We have nothing to do with the outbreak of this war; that is a separate matter.’ They also say, ‘The attack against us is unjust, and we need to respond to it.’”

Power, water and technology now in focus

One of the most worrying parts of Iran’s warning is what it plans to target. It has specifically mentioned energy systems, IT networks, and water desalination plants.

In many Gulf countries, desalination plants are the main source of drinking water. If those are hit, it could lead to an immediate water crisis for millions of people. In places like Bahrain and Qatar, all drinking water comes from desalination plants powered by electricity. In the United Arab Emirates, over 80% of water comes this way, and in Saudi Arabia, it’s about half.

At the same time, targeting oil facilities and IT systems could disrupt the entire regional economy, causing a chain reaction that spreads far beyond the Middle East. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also warned that key infrastructure in the region could be “irreversibly destroyed” if Iranian power plants are attacked.

A shift in Iran’s military approach

There is also a clear change in how Iran is positioning itself. Senior commanders, including those linked to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, have said Iran is moving from a defensive stance to a more offensive one.

This means it may not wait for the US to strike first. Recently, Iran launched long-range ballistic missiles toward a US-UK military base at Diego Garcia, showing it now has the ability to hit targets far outside the Middle East.

Preparing for a long fight

Iran is also trying to show that it is ready for a prolonged conflict. Officials say the country has enough essential supplies, like wheat, medicine and fuel, to last for a year.

At the same time, it is betting that rising global oil prices—already above $120 a barrel—will put pressure on Western countries before Iran itself begins to feel the strain.