The Iranian Embassy in India has thanked the Indian government and people for attending the funeral ceremonies of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, calling it a powerful sign of the deep ties between the two countries.

This comes after a report by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency claimed that the United States launched a diplomatic effort to discourage countries from attending Khamenei’s funeral. According to the report, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and American ambassadors around the world contacted foreign governments a week before the funeral, asking them not to participate.

Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, triggering fresh tensions across West Asia. Following his death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

Iran thanks India for standing by it during mourning

In a post on X, the Iranian embassy expressed its gratitude to the official Indian delegation that travelled to Tehran to pay tribute to Khamenei.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly Government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the Government and people of India, for participating in the funeral ceremonies and paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

India was represented at the funeral by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid also attended the ceremony and paid tribute to Khamenei.

It added that the people of Iran would always remember India’s support. “The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect. They regard it as a precious testament to the enduring ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, and as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding friendship between our two countries.”

The embassy said the presence of Indian political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals and religious leaders from different faiths represents the “deep historical, cultural, and human bonds” shared by India and Iran.

Report claims US urged countries to skip the funeral

Iran’s Tasnim news agency claimed countries were warned that attending the funeral could be treated as an “unfriendly act” and might affect their relations with Washington. The report also alleged that some countries were threatened with cuts in US development aid if they sent representatives to Tehran.

The news agency further claimed Rubio personally spoke to at least five Arab countries, warning them of possible consequences if they attended the funeral.

According to the report, at least 13 countries either withdrew completely or reduced the level of their representation. These reportedly included three Eastern European countries, five African nations, two Persian Gulf Arab states and two major East Asian countries.

The United States has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Pezeshkian says funeral is a promise to continue Khamenei’s path

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the funeral ceremonies were not about saying goodbye to Khamenei but about carrying forward his legacy. Speaking to Iranian state television, he said:

“I do not accept the interpretation of ‘farewell.’ This is not a farewell, but rather a pledge to continue the path.”

He accused Israel and its allies of trying to reshape the region through war but claimed the conflict had instead brought Muslims closer together. “The enemy proved that its talk of freedom and human rights is nothing but a lie.”

According to Al Jazeera, the seven-day mourning period began in Tehran on Friday.