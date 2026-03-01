Dubai airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, and landmark Burj Al Arab hotel sustained damage as Iran continued retaliatory strikes on neighboring Arab Gulf states in response to US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. Jebel Ali seaport was also among the city’s major landmarks and revenue-earners that were hit.

Several videos have surfaced on X showing explosion at Dubai International Airport following Iranian strike. Four people were injured at the airport, according to the emirate’s media office.

Dubai’s media office said on X that “a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained,” without giving further details.

Dubai authorities confirmed that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. “Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported. Authorities have urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from 7 July, 2021, as it could spread misleading information. Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” Dubai Media Office said on X.

PV Sindhu stranded at Dubai airport amid Middle East tensions

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was among those left stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday. The shuttler, who was travelling for the All England Open badminton tournament, got stranded when after flight operations were suspended due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Describing tense scenes at the airport, Sindhu, in a post on X, said an explosion occurred close to where she and her team were waiting, forcing her coach to quickly move away from smoke and debris.

The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dead

The attack came as Iran escalated targeted Arab Gulf states hosting US assets in retaliation over US-Israeli joint military operation that targeted military installations and government institutions in the country. Israel airstrikes also killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Besides Dubai, Iran fired missiles toward Abu Dhabi and Doha, major east-west aviation hubs.

Abu Dhabi Airports initially reported one fatality involving an Asian national and seven injuries during an incident at Zayed International Airport, but the post was later deleted, Reuters said.