Iranian president Hassan Rouhani names new CEO of national carrier, Iran Air

Published: May 6, 2019 12:49:57 PM

Zanganeh succeeds Farzaneh Sharafbafi, who was the first female CEO of Iran Air. She is on a list of individuals under US sanctions since last May.

Iranian media say President Hassan Rouhani has appointed a new chief for the national carrier, Iran Air. The state-owned IRAN daily said on Monday that the decision to name Touraj Zanganeh the CEO of the airline was made during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday night.

Zanganeh was previously CEO of Meraj Air Meraj Air, an Iranian government airline that’s been on the US sanctions list over suspicions of ferrying weapons and other cargo to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. He was also an Iranian Air Force commander and was in charge of flights of high-ranking officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

