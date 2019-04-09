Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defends Islamic Revolutionary Guards after US designation as terrorist group

Updated: April 9, 2019 11:57 AM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as protectors of the Islamic republic a day after the United States labeled the group as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defends Islamic Revolutionary Guards after US designation as terrorist group (AP Photo/ File)

“The Guards have sacrificed their lives to protect our people, our (1979 Islamic) revolution … today America that holds a grudge against the Guards, blacklists the Guards,” Rouhani said in a live speech broadcast live on state TV.

U.S. President Donald Trump designated Iran’s Guards a foreign terrorist organisation on Monday — an unprecedented step that will raise tensions in the Middle East.

