As the Middle East conflict triggered by recent US-Israel attacks on Iran continues to escalate, Qatar has reported several major incidents including Iranian drone strikes on key energy infrastructure. The attacks have lead to a halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and raising regional tensions.

Let’s look at the latest developments from Qatar:

Drone attacks confirmed: Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed two Iranian drones targeted energy facilities on Monday. One of it hit a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed and the other struck a QatarEnergy site in Ras Laffan Industrial City. No casualties were reported.

Production halted: QatarEnergy, one of the world’s top natural gas producers, announced a complete halt in the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products at affected sites in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City following the attacks.

Official statement: In a post on X, the company said the shutdown was a direct response to the attacks and added it “values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information”.

Ministry of Interior warning: The Qatar Ministry of Interior cautioned the public against gathering at incident sites or filming and sharing related footage. The ministry stressed that such actions “hinder the work of competent authorities and negatively affect response times and the safety of all”.

Airspace closure: Qatar Airways has extended suspension of flight operations as Qatari airspace remains closed for a third consecutive day.

Casualties and regional impact: Qatar confirmed 16 injuries from the strikes, alongside one death in Kuwait and three in the United Arab Emirates. Iranian officials said the attacks targeted US objectives, not Gulf neighbours.

Official condemnation: Qatar’s Shura Council condemned Iran’s “blatant attack,” and the country joined others in denouncing the missile and drone assaults.

Diplomatic stance: According to Al Jazeera, advisor to the prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Qatar), HE Dr Majed Al Ansari, told CNN that Qatar “is not engaging with Iran at the moment” following the attacks on civilian infrastructure, including the international airport.