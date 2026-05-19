Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iran on Tuesday issued a fresh warning to the United States and Israel, saying any new military action against the country would trigger a stronger response using “new tools and methods”.

The warning came from Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson of the Iranian Army, during a public gathering at Valiasr Square in Tehran, according to Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

His remarks come at a time when global attention remains fixed on the possibility of a wider conflict in the region following recent military escalations and growing diplomatic efforts to avoid another round of attacks.

Addressing the gathering, Akraminia said Iran would not surrender to pressure or threats and claimed the country remained fully prepared for any future confrontation.

“If the enemy commits another folly and falls into the Zionists’ trap again and launches another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods,” the spokesperson said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be blockaded or defeated,” he added.

Iran says military preparedness has increased

The Iranian Army spokesperson also claimed that the ceasefire period had been used to strengthen military preparedness and improve combat readiness.

“The ceasefire has been treated as a time of war, during which we enhanced our combat power,” he said.

Akraminia further stated that Iran’s armed forces maintained full control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key oil shipping routes.

He also said the situation in the region would not return to what it was earlier and insisted that Iran’s rights must be recognised.

“The only way for the enemy is to respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The latest remarks are likely to add to concerns in global markets, especially as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to impact crude oil prices and international trade discussions.

Trump says US attack on Iran delayed for now

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington had temporarily delayed a possible military action against Iran after several countries in the Gulf region urged more time for diplomatic talks.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates believed negotiations were moving in a positive direction.

“I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we’ve had very big discussions with Iran and we’ll see what they amount to. I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal,” he said.

“It’s a very positive development, but we’ll see whether or not it amounts to anything,” Trump added.

The US President also said several countries were actively engaging with both Washington and Tehran to prevent further escalation in the region.

“I was called by these three countries, plus others, and they’re dealing directly with our people and right now, Iran. There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I will be very happy,” the US President added.

The developments have once again highlighted how fragile the situation remains in West Asia, with both military threats and diplomatic negotiations unfolding simultaneously behind the scenes.