Seven major oil-producing countries have decided to keep their oil production unchanged in November as the war involving Iran continues to disrupt global energy markets and keep crude and fuel prices high.

The group, which is a smaller OPEC+ group made up of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, agreed on Sunday to maintain the production levels set for September, according to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq will remain the biggest producers under the arrangement, followed by Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. The seven countries will meet again on November 1 to review the situation in the oil market.

OPEC+ includes OPEC members as well as major oil-producing countries outside the group.

Iran war keeps pressure on oil markets

The decision comes more than seven months after the war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

US President Donald Trump had initially suggested that the military campaign could last about a month. However, the conflict has continued into October, disrupting shipping and oil supplies and pushing energy prices higher.

Benchmark Brent crude has been trading around or above $100 a barrel. Other market data showed Brent and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate both closing above $90 a barrel on Friday.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the biggest concerns for the global oil market.

The narrow waterway is a major route for oil shipments from the Gulf to the rest of the world. During the war, Iran’s military has imposed restrictions on shipping through the strait, while the US military has been escorting tankers passing through the waterway.

Adm. Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, said last month that American forces had helped move more than 1 billion barrels of crude through the strait in recent months.

“We’ve reached this significant milestone while assisting over 2,000 commercial ship transits through the strait by providing coordinated protection. Clearly momentum is building,” Cooper said in a video posted by Centcom on social media.

G7 plans emergency oil release

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies is also preparing to use emergency oil stocks to ease pressure on the market.

On Friday, the G7 announced plans to release 100 million barrels of oil and fuel products from emergency reserves in the coming weeks. The release will start with “substantial” amounts of diesel. Diesel prices have recently reached record highs in several markets.

The G7 said it would make a “frontloaded substantial release” of diesel within the next 20 days. The rest of the emergency supply will be released over the following four months.

The impact is already being felt in the United States.

According to AAA, regular gasoline was averaging about $4.37 a gallon on Sunday. Diesel was around $6.34 a gallon, compared with about $3.70 a year earlier.

The sharp rise has put pressure on farmers during the harvest season and on truckers who depend heavily on diesel. Higher diesel costs also affect the cost of moving food and other everyday goods across the country.

With the US midterm elections approaching, fuel prices have also become a political issue in Washington. Republicans and Democrats have been blaming each other over the rise in prices as well as the handling of the war.

Asian countries are watching closely

Asian countries are among the most exposed to any disruption in the Gulf because Asia is the main destination for crude oil and gas shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

India imports most of the oil it uses, with a significant amount of its crude as well as LPG and LNG coming from the Gulf region or passing through Hormuz. A prolonged period of high oil prices can therefore increase India’s import bill and put pressure on the current account deficit and the rupee.

Higher petrol and diesel prices can push up transport and food costs. Higher LPG prices can put additional pressure on households, while more expensive oil and gas can raise the cost of fertiliser and petrochemical products.

India has also increased its use of discounted Russian crude in recent years. Decisions by OPEC+ members such as Russia and Saudi Arabia can therefore influence how much oil is available and at what price. India’s strategic petroleum reserves are relatively small compared with the country’s overall oil consumption. This means that emergency releases by major economies can still be important for global prices and supply conditions.

China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, is also likely to face higher costs for its factories and refineries if oil prices stay high. However, China has large stockpiles and has diversified its sources of oil.

Japan and South Korea depend almost entirely on imported energy. A large share of their supplies comes from the Middle East, making them particularly vulnerable to any disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

Both countries could turn to strategic reserves and work with G7 countries if the situation worsens.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are more vulnerable because their foreign-exchange reserves are relatively limited. A prolonged rise in energy prices could lead to fuel shortages or rationing, power cuts and higher inflation. It could also put more pressure on their IMF-backed economic programmes.

Keeping production unchanged also gives the countries room to change course at the next OPEC meeting on November 1. That decision will depend on how the war develops, how much oil is reaching global markets and whether emergency stock releases are helping to control prices.

For now, the decision does not bring a major increase in supply or create another immediate shock to the market.