Russia is reportedly helping Iran use advanced drone strategies from its war in Ukraine to target the US and Gulf nations, according to a CNN report citing a Western intelligence official.

The report comes days after Putin and Trump spoke on a phone call, the first call since December, discussing both the Gulf conflict and Ukraine. Trump has suggested he might ease oil sanctions on Russia to reduce global energy prices.

According to CNN, the Shahed drones, designed by Iran but mass-produced by Russia for use in Ukraine, have been surprisingly successful at getting past Gulf nations’ air defences. Previously, Russia’s support for Iran was mostly general, but now intelligence shows the help has become more tactical.

“What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including UAS (drone) targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine,” said the official told CNN, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Shahed drones and new tactics

The report suggests that Russia has usually used Shahed drones in Ukraine in large waves, sometimes launching over 1,000 drones in a single night. The drones often change course mid-flight to avoid air defences.

CNN previously, in its exclusive report, mentioned that Russia shared imagery from its advanced satellite network with Iran, though what Moscow receives in return is unclear. At the same time, Russia has denied providing intelligence to Iran, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US is “taking Russia at their word.”

When war broke out in the Gulf last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin initially seemed disadvantaged. Iran is a long-time ally, but, according to CNN, Putin appears to be using the situation to further his main goal: “Dismantling an independent Ukraine.”

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, “Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones. It will definitely help with missiles, and it is also helping them with air defence.” He did not provide specific details.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has sent drone interception experts to the Gulf to share techniques for stopping the relatively cheap Shahed drones, which cost about $30,000 each. Ukraine has developed small interceptors that cost roughly $5,000 each and can be produced quickly.

Threats in the Gulf: Middle East conflict enters second week

As of March 12, 2026, the conflict sparked by Operation Epic Fury has entered its second week, with massive escalations across the Middle East. The war began after late February US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has adopted a strategy of “attrition,” launching waves of missiles and drones at US bases and neighbouring countries. Recent attacks have hit a building in Dubai and targeted Saudi oil fields, raising tensions across the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil trade, has become a major point of conflict. The US Central Command reports it has destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels and more than 60 other naval crafts to keep shipping lanes open. Despite this, Iran continues to target commercial ships, recently damaging a Thai-flagged tanker, adding to global concern over safe passage in the Gulf.

The Western intelligence officials have expressed concern over Iran’s use of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, sea drones, and low-tech attacks using traditional fishing boats against US forces. Iran claimed to have hit the USS Abraham Lincoln, but the US denied it. “The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close,” CENTCOM said on X.

The official also added China’s support for Iran is “concerning,” though no details were shared. China has criticised US-Israeli attacks on Iran but has not indicated it will provide military aid.

The fighting is taking a serious humanitarian and economic toll. The UN Security Council passed Resolution 2817, condemning the spread of violence across the region. At the same time, global oil prices are fluctuating sharply, reflecting uncertainty and disruption in supply. To ease pressure on energy markets, the US plans to release 172 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move coordinated with the International Energy Agency.