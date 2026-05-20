The Iran conflict, now dragging on for months, is at a critical point as President Donald Trump insists the war could end “very quickly” if a deal is reached. Speaking at a White House congressional event, he said Iran is eager for an agreement and suggested that military action is still on the table if talks collapse. Trump also promised lower oil prices and reiterated that Iran will not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons if diplomacy succeeds.

At the same time, the US Senate has taken a rare step against him by advancing a war powers resolution aimed at limiting his ability to continue military action without Congress.

The vote exposed growing divisions within the Republican Party, with a few GOP senators joining Democrats in support. While Iran has warned of a strong response to any renewed strikes and put forward its own peace proposal, both sides remain far apart, leaving the conflict unresolved and highly volatile.

Iran-US war latest news- May 20th

Trump says ‘war will end soon, oil prices will plummet’

Trump said on Tuesday he expects the conflict with Iran to end “very quickly.” Speaking at the White House, he said, “We’re going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly, they’re tired of – this should have happened for 47 years,” he said. He added that the situation should have been handled long ago and promised fast changes ahead.

“Somebody should have done something about it. And it’s going to happen, and it’s going to happen fast. And you’re going to see oil prices plummet,” Trump said.

He also insisted that the US goal is clear. “I think we’re going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding, “Hopefully, we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner.”

Trump says military option still on table

Hours later, Trump also suggested that strikes on Iran could still be an option if talks fail.

He said he had even been close to ordering action earlier, but paused after receiving new signals from Tehran. “I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” he told reporters at the White House.

He added that Iran’s leadership is pushing for a deal, but warned that pressure could escalate again if negotiations collapse.

US Senate moves to challenge Trump’s war powers

The US Senate advanced a war powers resolution that aims to limit the president’s ability to continue military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

The vote passed 50–47, with four Republican senators joining Democrats in support. This marks the first time such a motion has moved forward in this cycle after several earlier attempts failed.

Senators Bill Cassidy, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski broke ranks with their party to support the measure. However, even if the Senate approves it fully, the resolution would still need House approval and could face a presidential veto.

Iran warns of response, pushes for new deal terms

In Tehran, officials warned that any new attack would be met with a strong response.

An Iranian parliament security committee head said any strike would face a “decisive military response,” according to state-linked statements shared on social media. Iranian media also reported that Tehran has put forward a new peace proposal. It includes ending hostilities across multiple fronts, the withdrawal of US forces near its borders, sanctions relief, and the release of frozen Iranian funds.

Tensions remain despite ceasefire holding

Even though a ceasefire has mostly held since early April, tensions in the region remain high.

There have been reports of continued drone activity and maritime incidents in the Gulf area. The US has also maintained pressure through sanctions enforcement and naval actions.

At the same time, global oil markets reacted cautiously, with prices easing slightly as talks showed some signs of progress.

Vance says war will not last forever

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Vice President JD Vance directly addressed concerns that the Iran conflict could turn into a long war. “This is not a forever war,” he said. “We’re going to take care of business and come home.”

Vance said the US is still focused on reaching a diplomatic solution, but warned that if talks fail, escalation cannot be ruled out. His tone stayed measured throughout the briefing, in contrast to President Donald Trump’s more aggressive style.

He also said the administration’s goal is not long-term military involvement in the Middle East, but a limited operation tied to a clear outcome.

UAE says drones from Iraq hit near nuclear plant

The United Arab Emirates said six drones were launched from Iraq over a 48-hour period, and most of them were intercepted. But one drone still got through and caused a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the Arab world’s first commercial nuclear facility.

Officials said three of the drones were specifically targeting the plant. One struck an external power generator outside its inner perimeter.

The UAE’s nuclear regulator later confirmed that the plant remained safe and no radioactive leak occurred. The defence ministry said it intercepted all but one of the drones and called the incident a serious security threat. UAE officials also said they reserve the right to respond, calling such incidents unacceptable.

UN raises alarm over regional escalation

At the United Nations, the UAE warned that the drone attack was part of a wider pattern of cross-border strikes in the region.

Its ambassador said the Gulf is facing growing danger from repeated attacks carried out by “one state and its proxies,” without directly naming any country.

Russia and China criticised the attack, saying strikes near nuclear facilities are extremely dangerous. The UN nuclear agency chief also warned that any direct hit on a nuclear plant could lead to a serious radiation risk. He said damage to power systems at such plants could, in the worst case, trigger reactor failure.

Strait of Hormuz remains fragile but open

Despite the tensions, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues, though under heavy pressure. Two Chinese oil tankers carrying around 4 million barrels of crude were reported to have safely passed through the strait.

This movement gave some relief to global energy markets, as Hormuz is a key route for a large share of the world’s oil trade. However, the risk remains high. The strait has already seen disruption during the conflict, with warnings that any escalation could again block or slow traffic.

The Iran conflict has already disrupted major energy routes, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil passages.