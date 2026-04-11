The Iranian delegation has landed in Pakistan’s Islamabad ahead of the high-stakes peace talks with the US representatives. The US delegation, led by JD Vance, is currently on its way to Pakistan. US President Donald Trump said that the American delegation’s main priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz will resume normal operations in the coming days, regardless of whether Tehran chooses to cooperate.
- The Iranian delegation has arrived in Pakistan. It is led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and also includes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Abdolnaser Hemmati, governor of the central bank.
- Trump’s fresh warning: The US Prez issued a fresh warning on Friday that the United States would resume and escalate military operations against Iran if no agreement is secured, while Pakistan’s Prime Minister called the coming days a pivotal “make-or-break” juncture for peace efforts.
- Lebanese and Israeli diplomats have agreed to sit down for talks in Washington on Tuesday next week to discuss a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah fighting, according to the office of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, reported BBC. The statement said that the talks would “seek an announcement on a ceasefire and a date to begin direct negotiations”. But the direct talks may only happen if a ceasefire is in place first.
- US Vice President JD Vance before leaving for Iran had made it clear that the US is expecting a constructive dialogue but it will not accept any kind of deception. Pakistan has warned of wide gaps between the two sides’ positions amid tight security in Islamabad.
- Ahead of the peace talks, Trump warned that American warships are being heavily armed with the most advanced weapons in case peace talks with Iran collapse. In an interview with the New York Post, he said the outcome would be known within 24 hours and threatened “complete decimation” if no deal is reached. He expressed distrust in Iranian honesty and stated the talks are scheduled for Saturday in Pakistan.
- In a post on Truth Social, President Trump claimed that the only reason Iranians are still alive is to negotiate a deal. He accused Iran of having no real leverage except temporarily disrupting international waterways, calling it short-term extortion, and warned they must come to the table or face consequences.
- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the peace talks a “make-or-break moment” in a televised address on Friday. He urged all to pray for the success of the talks so that “countless lives are saved”. He assured that Pakistan’s leaders would do everything possible to make the talks successful. “It is all in God’s hands,” he said.
Iran delegation leader posts photos of killed schoolchildren
Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf posted a photo on X of him looking at portraits of children killed in a U.S. missile strike on a school, saying they were his companions on a flight to Pakistan for peace talks.
The photo showed Qalibaf looking at four headshots of children, each placed on an airplane seat with a backpack and a flower.
A preliminary U.S. military investigation into the strike said outdated intelligence likely led the U.S. to bomb the school. The Feb. 28 strike killed over 165 people, many of them children, in the opening hours of the conflict.
Who is part of the Iranian delegation in Pakistan?
The Iranian delegation is led by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. It has arrived in Islamabad
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the group consists of around 70 members, including technical specialists in economic, security and political fields as well as media personnel and support staff, reflecting what it described as the high sensitivity of the negotiations.
'Preconditions have been accepted': Iranian embassy in South Africa
Taking to X, the Iranian Embassy in South Africa said "the preconditions have been accepted." It did not elaborate further.
Trump's Board of Peace rejects claims of funding shortage
A Reuters report suggested that Trump's Board of Peace had only received a fractions of the $17bn pledged for Gaza. The organisation has rejected those claims indicating that it is facing funding shortages.
In a post on X, the board said: “The Board of Peace is a lean, execution-focused organization that calls capital as needed. There are no funding constraints. To date, all funding requests have been met immediately and in full.”
UN chief urges US, Iran to 'seize diplomatic opportunity' in Pakista
Antonio Guterres called on the US and Iran to seize the opportunity for "de-escalation and the prevention of a return to hostilities" as talks were slated to begin in Pakistan on Saturday.
His spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the UN chief’s personal envoy Jean Arnault, who is currently in Tehran, will remain “in the region to support diplomatic efforts”.
When asked if the UN had plans to send the envoy or other representatives to Islamabad, Dujarric said, “Not specifically for these talks, but we will be kept apprised.”
'We have goodwill, but we do not trust': Iranian negotiator ahead of talks with US
“We have goodwill, but we do not trust,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the country’s parliament speaker, told Iran’s state media.
Ghalibaf said if the US is “ready for a genuine agreement,” then Iran could be as well.
“Unfortunately, our experience of negotiating with the Americans has always ended in failure and violations of commitments,” he added.
Won't allow Iran to toll the Strait of HormuzL Trump
On being asked if he will let Iran toll the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump says, "No, we are not going to allow that, it's international water. If they are doing that, we are not going to let that happen."
He also wished Vice President JD Vance well ahead of the talks in Pakistan. "I wish him luck... They (Iran) are militarily defeated, and now we are going to open up the Gulf, with or without them... If it doesn't, we are going to finish it off, one way or the other, it is going well. The Navy and Airforce (of Iran) is gone, along with all the anti-aircraft systems, the leaders and the whole place..."
Trump says US will have Strait of Hormuz open automatically
Trump says Iran's army is defeated
US President Donald Trump says, "We don't need a backup plan. Their (Iran's) military is defeated, they have very few missiles, very little manufacturing capability. We have hit them hard. Our military has done an amazing job."
Pakistan welcomes Iranian delegation
Pakistan’s Marshal Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed a high-level Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during their visit to Pakistan.