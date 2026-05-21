Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent Crude holds above $105/bbl as Trump leaves military option; Tehran rejects surrender demands
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Tensions around the Iran conflict remain high as Donald Trump says the US is close to a deal but warns military action could return if talks fail. Iran has accused Washington of preparing fresh attacks, while the Strait of Hormuz crisis, oil market swings, Hezbollah strikes, and global diplomatic pressure continue to deepen uncertainty across the region.
Iran’s chief negotiator accused the US of preparing to restart the war through “overt and clandestine movements”. Tehran claims recent American actions suggest another possible military attack is being planned. Trump said the US may strike Iran “even harder” if diplomacy fails.
Iran, US-Israel war Latest news
Trump said Netanyahu will do “whatever I want him to do” on Iran, showing strong US influence over Israel’s stance. He added he is “in no hurry” to strike a deal but warned action could move fast if talks fail.
Trump said he could “wait a couple of days” if it helps avoid war and save lives, confirming that a planned US strike on Iran was called off at the last moment.
Iran is reviewing a new US proposal while mediation efforts continue through Pakistan.
Tehran reiterated demands including release of frozen assets and easing of port restrictions.
Iran announced a “controlled maritime zone” in the Strait of Hormuz, tightening control over shipping.
Oil prices fell over 5% as markets reacted to hopes of progress in US-Iran talks. Brent and WTI crude both dropped sharply amid easing war fears.
Brent Crude is trading between $105.02 and $105.60 per barrel, down 5.63% following breakthrough diplomatic developments with Iran.
US Marines boarded an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman over suspected blockade violations.
Trump said the U.S. and Iran are “right on the borderline” between peace and renewed war. He stressed any agreement would need “100 percent good answers” from Tehran.
Live Updates
06:08 (IST) 21 May 2026
Trump on Iran: “In no hurry” as tensions rise
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is not rushing into any deal with Iran and made it clear that he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would follow his lead if needed.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said Netanyahu will do “whatever I want him to do” when it comes to Iran. He also added that he is “in no hurry” to reach any agreement to end the war, even as diplomatic talks continue in the background.
He said the situation is still flexible but warned that time is not unlimited. “If I can save war by waiting a couple of days, if I can save people being killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it's a great thing to do,” Trump said at Joint Base Andrews.
At the same time, he made it clear that patience has limits. “If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly,” he said. “We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers. It would have to be a complete 100% good answers.”
Trump also claimed US officials are satisfied with the tone of the ongoing discussions. “We're dealing with people that are, I think, far more reasonable… We're pretty impressed by it, so hopefully those people will make a deal that's going to be great for everybody,” he said.
05:39 (IST) 21 May 2026
'Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion' -Iranian Prez
President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian ) posted, "Iran has consistently honoured its commitments and explored every avenue to avert war; all paths remain open from our side. Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war."
05:38 (IST) 21 May 2026
Trump says 'oil is going to come tumbling down'
US President Donald Trump says, "On Iran, I had no choice because they were going to have a nuclear weapon. We are not going to give them a nuclear weapon, but that is going to end soon, one way or the other. Oil is going to come tumbling down..."
#watch | US President Donald Trump says, "On Iran, I had no choice because they were going to have a nuclear weapon. We are not going to give them a nuclear weapon, but that is going to end soon, one way or the other. Oil is going to come tumbling down..."