06:08 (IST) 21 May 2026

Trump on Iran: “In no hurry” as tensions rise

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is not rushing into any deal with Iran and made it clear that he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would follow his lead if needed.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Netanyahu will do “whatever I want him to do” when it comes to Iran. He also added that he is “in no hurry” to reach any agreement to end the war, even as diplomatic talks continue in the background.

He said the situation is still flexible but warned that time is not unlimited. “If I can save war by waiting a couple of days, if I can save people being killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it's a great thing to do,” Trump said at Joint Base Andrews.

At the same time, he made it clear that patience has limits. “If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly,” he said. “We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers. It would have to be a complete 100% good answers.”

Trump also claimed US officials are satisfied with the tone of the ongoing discussions. “We're dealing with people that are, I think, far more reasonable… We're pretty impressed by it, so hopefully those people will make a deal that's going to be great for everybody,” he said.