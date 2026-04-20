Donald Trump said it is “no more Mr. Nice Guy” as he approaches fresh negotiations with Iran. Trump also said the US Navy fired on and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. He claimed the vessel was trying to bypass the US naval blockade.



Iran and US-Israel war latest news– Here are the key developments on April 20, 2026

A US Navy destroyer seized an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday after it allegedly broke Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports, President Donald Trump said. Trump claimed the USS Spruance fired at the vessel, damaging its engine room before Marines boarded and took control. The incident happened near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran vows retaliations. Its top Joint Military Command in a statement said, “Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this maritime and armed robbery by the US Military.” Trump earlier accused Iran of violating the cease-fire after two Indian ships were attacked while attempting passage. The White House said Vice President JD Vance will lead a US team to Pakistan for possible peace talks this week. Iran’s state media said Tehran had not yet agreed to hold the meeting, leaving talks uncertain. Key issues for any talks include Iran’s uranium stockpiles, enrichment limits and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said gasoline prices may have peaked but could stay high for months due to the conflict. Brent crude oil is currently trading in the range of $95.00 to $100.00 per barrel, as of the morning of Monday, April 20, 2026. Israel has carried out attacks in southern Lebanon despite an existing ceasefire. Israeli officials said they have created a “yellow line” in the area. S&P 500 Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones WTI Crude Brent Crude Natural Gas -1.0% -1.1% -1.0% +8.5% +8.0% +1.5% Live Updates 05:22 (IST) 20 Apr 2026 Strait of Hormuz tensions keep markets nervous The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes, remains under heavy strain. Commercial traffic has slowed sharply as both the U.S. and Iran tighten maritime pressure. The uncertainty has fueled fears of energy shortages and price spikes. 05:22 (IST) 20 Apr 2026 Legal debate over Ggobal naval blockade Military and maritime experts say blockades are generally treated as acts of war. Some analysts argue the US action may be lawful under wartime conditions, while others say a worldwide blockade could be too broad under international law. The issue remains highly contested. 05:21 (IST) 20 Apr 2026 US expands blockade beyond Iran’s waters The United States has said it can pursue Iranian-linked ships far beyond the Middle East. Officials announced that any vessel helping Iran could be targeted, no matter where it is sailing. The move has widened the conflict at sea and raised fresh legal questions. 05:21 (IST) 20 Apr 2026 Trump says navy ‘Stopped Them Right in Their Tracks’ Donald Trump said the USS Spruance intercepted the vessel after it tried to get around the U.S. blockade. He claimed the ship ignored fair warnings, forcing American forces to act. Trump also said the vessel was under sanctions and that officials were inspecting its cargo. 05:20 (IST) 20 Apr 2026 US seizes Iranian cargo ship after hours of warnings A US Navy destroyer repeatedly warned an Iranian-flagged cargo ship to stop for nearly six hours in the Gulf of Oman. When the vessel did not comply, the Navy fired at its engine room, disabling it before Marines boarded by helicopter and took control. The ship, identified as Touska, is now in American custody.